Former Olympian Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter has died

Former Olympic skier Bode Miller announced Monday that his 19-month-old daughter, Emmy, has died.

The gold medalist and his wife, professional beach volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller, released a statement on their social media accounts, telling their followers that the toddler passed away on Sunday.

The Orange County Coroner's Office confirmed the death but did not provide any additional details.

"We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday," the Millers' statement read. "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest every day. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time."

Miller, 40, and Beck Miller, 31, married in 2012 and welcomed their eldest, son Nash, in May 2015. Emeline, or Emmy, came along the next year.

Currently, the couple is expecting their third child, who's due in October. Miller also has two other children from previous relationships.

KABC's Julie Sone contributed to this report.