Don't pluck it up! All the kitchen essentials you need to cook Thanksgiving dinner

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it's time to take stock of what's in your kitchen and make sure you have the right tools.

Below is a list of tools -- from roasting racks to rolling pins -- that you'll need to have on hand to whip up Thanksgiving dinner and dessert like a pro.

Still looking for recipe ideas or time-saving tricks? Read our countdown to Turkey Day guide with tips for what to do when.

These products were curated by the "GMA" editorial team. "Good Morning America" has affiliate partnerships, so we will get a small share of the revenue from your purchases through these links. All product prices are determined by the retailer and subject to change. By visiting these websites, you will leave GoodMorningAmerica.com and any information you share with the retailer will be governed by its website's terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Thanksgiving Kitchen Tools Checklist

$79.96

Amazon

Classic 2-Piece Carving Set

Price: $99.96

surlatable.com

Amazon

Reversible Carving Board

Price: $85.00

surlatable.com

Amazon

Turkey Platter

Price: $41.99

macys.com

Macys

Turkey Brining Bags

Price: $9.00 for set of two

surlatable.com

Amazon

Cooking Twine

Price: $10.00

surlatable.com

Amazon

3 in 1 Bulb Baster

Price: $23.00

surlatable.com

Amazon

Skimming Ladle

Price: $10.99

amazon.com

Amazon

Turkey Lifters

Price: $2.00

walmart.com

Amazon

Gravy Boat

Price: $7.99

macys.com

Amazon

Liquid Measuring Cup

Price: $7.95

surlatable.com

Amazon

Thermometer

Price: $12.95

surlatable.com

Amazon

Saucepan

Price: $49.95

surlatable.com

Sur La Table

Fine Mesh Strainers

Price: $74.95

surlatable.com

Sur La Table

Chef's knife

Price: $44.99

calphalon.com

Calphalon

Sides and Desserts

Assorted Mixing Bowls

Price: $50.00

surlatable.com

Sur La Table

Rolling Pin

Price: $29.95

surlatable.com

Amazon

Rectangular Baking Dish

Price: $31.96

surlatable.com

Sur La Table

Vegetable Peeler

Price: $15.00

surlatable.com

Sur La Table

Potato Ricer

Price: $15.00

surlatable.com

Sur La Table

Colander

Price: $29.95

surlatable.com

Sur La Table

Cooling Rack

Price: $9.99

target.com

Target

Pie Dish (9”)

Price: $29.65

surlatable.com

Sur La Table

Measuring Cups and Spoons

Price: $34.95

surlatable.com

Sur La Table

Food Processor

Price: $199.95

surlatable.com

Sur La Table

Blender

Price: $29.99

target.com

Target

All-Purpose Whisk

Price: $5.00

target.com

Target

Parchment paper

Price: $3.89

target.com