Don't pluck it up! All the kitchen essentials you need to cook Thanksgiving dinner

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it's time to take stock of what's in your kitchen and make sure you have the right tools.

Below is a list of tools -- from roasting racks to rolling pins -- that you'll need to have on hand to whip up Thanksgiving dinner and dessert like a pro.

Still looking for recipe ideas or time-saving tricks? Read our countdown to Turkey Day guide with tips for what to do when.

Thanksgiving Kitchen Tools Checklist

Nonstick Roasting Pan with Rack
Price: $79.96
surlatable.com

Classic 2-Piece Carving Set
Price: $99.96
surlatable.com

Reversible Carving Board
Price: $85.00
surlatable.com

Turkey Platter
Price: $41.99
macys.com

Turkey Brining Bags
Price: $9.00 for set of two
surlatable.com

Cooking Twine
Price: $10.00
surlatable.com

3 in 1 Bulb Baster
Price: $23.00
surlatable.com

Skimming Ladle
Price: $10.99
amazon.com

Turkey Lifters
Price: $2.00
walmart.com

Gravy Boat
Price: $7.99
macys.com

Liquid Measuring Cup
Price: $7.95
surlatable.com

Thermometer
Price: $12.95
surlatable.com

Saucepan
Price: $49.95
surlatable.com

Fine Mesh Strainers
Price: $74.95
surlatable.com

Chef's knife
Price: $44.99
calphalon.com

Sides and Desserts


Assorted Mixing Bowls
Price: $50.00
surlatable.com

Rolling Pin
Price: $29.95
surlatable.com

Rectangular Baking Dish
Price: $31.96
surlatable.com

Vegetable Peeler
Price: $15.00
surlatable.com

Potato Ricer
Price: $15.00
surlatable.com

Colander
Price: $29.95
surlatable.com

Cooling Rack
Price: $9.99
target.com

Pie Dish (9”)
Price: $29.65
surlatable.com

Measuring Cups and Spoons
Price: $34.95
surlatable.com

Food Processor
Price: $199.95
surlatable.com

Blender
Price: $29.99
target.com

All-Purpose Whisk
Price: $5.00
target.com

Parchment paper
Price: $3.89
target.com

