Don't pluck it up! All the kitchen essentials you need to cook Thanksgiving dinner

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it's time to take stock of what's in your kitchen and make sure you have the right tools.
Below is a list of tools -- from roasting racks to rolling pins -- that you'll need to have on hand to whip up Thanksgiving dinner and dessert like a pro.
Still looking for recipe ideas or time-saving tricks? Read our countdown to Turkey Day guide with tips for what to do when.
Thanksgiving Kitchen Tools ChecklistNonstick Roasting Pan with Rack
Price: $79.96
surlatable.com
Classic 2-Piece Carving Set
Price: $99.96
surlatable.com
Reversible Carving Board
Price: $85.00
surlatable.com
Turkey Platter
Price: $41.99
macys.com
Turkey Brining Bags
Price: $9.00 for set of two
surlatable.com
Cooking Twine
Price: $10.00
surlatable.com
3 in 1 Bulb Baster
Price: $23.00
surlatable.com
Skimming Ladle
Price: $10.99
amazon.com
Turkey Lifters
Price: $2.00
walmart.com
Gravy Boat
Price: $7.99
macys.com
Liquid Measuring Cup
Price: $7.95
surlatable.com
Thermometer
Price: $12.95
surlatable.com
Saucepan
Price: $49.95
surlatable.com
Fine Mesh Strainers
Price: $74.95
surlatable.com
Chef's knife
Price: $44.99
calphalon.com
Sides and Desserts
Assorted Mixing Bowls
Price: $50.00
surlatable.com
Rolling Pin
Price: $29.95
surlatable.com
Rectangular Baking Dish
Price: $31.96
surlatable.com
Vegetable Peeler
Price: $15.00
surlatable.com
Potato Ricer
Price: $15.00
surlatable.com
Colander
Price: $29.95
surlatable.com
Cooling Rack
Price: $9.99
target.com
Pie Dish (9”)
Price: $29.65
surlatable.com
Measuring Cups and Spoons
Price: $34.95
surlatable.com
Food Processor
Price: $199.95
surlatable.com
Blender
Price: $29.99
target.com
All-Purpose Whisk
Price: $5.00
target.com
Parchment paper
Price: $3.89
target.com