ASOS introduces a 'wheelchair-friendly' jumpsuit

Jul 7, 2018, 2:10 AM ET
PHOTO: ASOS DESIGN tie dye all in one jumpsuitASOS
ASOS DESIGN tie dye all in one jumpsuit

ASOS is becoming more inclusive than ever before.

Earlier this week, the clothing company released a fully-waterproof jumpsuit that its website noted has been adapted to be "wheelchair-friendly."

Reporter and Paralympic hopeful Chloe Ball-Hopkins collaborated on the design, which features a hem that's longer in the back to help prevent the pants from riding up, and adjustable cuffs for setting sleeve length.

PHOTO: ASOS DESIGN tie dye all in one jumpsuitASOS
ASOS DESIGN tie dye all in one jumpsuit

"So over the last several months I have been working with @ASOS to create a fashionable, yet practical waterproof all in one!" she tweeted. "Not just for people like me in a chair but for anyone. It's about making fashion accessible! So what should be next?!"

In an interview with the BBC News show, "Victoria Derbyshire," Ball-Hopkins, who uses a wheelchair, explained that the idea came to her after she struggled to find something appropriate to wear to a music festival when the weather took a turn for the worse. She sent an email to ASOS detailing the problem, and the company agreed to work with her.

"There's a lot of people like myself who, in a chair, you get cold very easily and water and rain definitely doesn't help that. And you've got a lap that can get wet too - I think people forget that," she said. "At the end of the day, I was like, 'I need to do something.'"

The social media response to the jumpsuit, which retails for about $66, has been enthusiastic. "It’s actually been designed with wheelchair users in mind!! Accessible clothing on @ASOS I seriously never thought I’d see this happen, so happy I kind of want it," one Twitter user wrote. Added another: "This is so awesome @ASOS! Everything I’m fighting for!! #disabledfashion"

PHOTO: ASOS DESIGN tie dye all in one jumpsuitASOS
ASOS DESIGN tie dye all in one jumpsuit

Comments