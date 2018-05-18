Two designers leading the pack to design Meghan Markle's wedding dress: See their lookbooks

May 18, 2018, 6:04 AM ET
PHOTO: Meghan Markle meets well-wishers in the Deans yard, after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 12, 2018. PlayJack Hill/Pool Photo via AP
WATCH Who will design Meghan Markle's wedding dress?

With Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry just two months away, the question of who will design Markle's wedding gown remains a hot topic among royal watchers and the fashion industry alike.

PHOTO: Meghan Markle meets well-wishers in the Deans yard, after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 12, 2018. Jack Hill/Pool Photo via AP
Meghan Markle meets well-wishers in the Dean's yard, after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 12, 2018.

Designers Roland Mouret and Ralph & Russo's Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo, have emerged as the most talked-about contenders for the dream job of designing Markle's gown.

Clues about Meghan Markle's possible wedding dress designer

Meghan Markle has chosen wedding dress designer, has fitting at Kensington Palace: Source

Mouret, a native of France who now calls London home, is a friend of Markle as they met in Istanbul, Turkey, years ago.

PHOTO: Designer Roland Mouret and actress Meghan Markle attend the Roland Mouret private dinner at Corkin Gallery on April 28, 2016 in Toronto.George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
Designer Roland Mouret and actress Meghan Markle attend the Roland Mouret private dinner at Corkin Gallery on April 28, 2016 in Toronto.

Mouret's fashion house is based in upscale Mayfair, in an affluent part of London. The designer debuted his first collection at London Fashion week in 1998 and has won numerous British fashion awards.

Australian-born designers Ralph and Russo drew attention when Markle picked one of their designs, a $75,000 dress, for her intimate engagement photos with her fiance.

Markle, 36, will likely wear two gowns on May 19, one to the wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel and a second, more relaxed gown to the evening reception for close friends and family.

Mouret launched his bridal line, "The White Collection," in 2016 after being asked to design a friend's wedding dress, according to his website. He's also known for his contemporary designs, often seen on the red carpet.

PHOTO: Designer Roland Mouret (L) is seen on the runway at the Roland Mouret show during London Fashion Week, February 2017 collections, Feb. 19, 2017, in London. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
Designer Roland Mouret (L) is seen on the runway at the Roland Mouret show during London Fashion Week, February 2017 collections, Feb. 19, 2017, in London.

Ralph and Russo's Spring 2018 couture show featured Brazilian star Camila Coelho in a show-stopping wedding gown, while their red carpet dresses have been worn by stars like Alessandra Ambrosio and Jennifer Lopez.

PHOTO: Fashion designers Michael Russo (R) and Tamara Ralph (L) for Ralph & Russo acknowledge the audience after the Ralph & Russos fashion show during the 2018 spring/summer Haute Couture collection fashion show, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris. Patrick Kovarik/AFP/Getty Images
Fashion designers Michael Russo (R) and Tamara Ralph (L) for Ralph & Russo acknowledge the audience after the Ralph & Russo's fashion show during the 2018 spring/summer Haute Couture collection fashion show, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.

Take a look at the latest runway looks from Mouret and Ralph and Russo as we await the first sight of Markle's wedding gown.

Roland Mouret

PHOTO: A model walks the runway at the Roland Mouret Spring/Summer fashion show at London Fashion Week, Sept. 17, 2017, in London.Catwalking/Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Roland Mouret Spring/Summer fashion show at London Fashion Week, Sept. 17, 2017, in London.

PHOTO: A model walks the runway during the Roland Mouret show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer, Sept. 25, 2014, in Paris. Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Roland Mouret show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer, Sept. 25, 2014, in Paris.

PHOTO: A model wears Roland Mouret during Olympus Fashion Week at Skylight Studio in New York, Feb. 8, 2005.Shane Gritzinger/FilmMagic/Getty Images
A model wears Roland Mouret during Olympus Fashion Week at Skylight Studio in New York, Feb. 8, 2005.

PHOTO: A model walks the runway during the Roland Mouret show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017, Oct. 2, 2016, in Paris. Estrop/Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Roland Mouret show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017, Oct. 2, 2016, in Paris.

PHOTO: A model walks the runway at the Roland Mouret Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 2, 2016, in Paris. Catwalking/Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Roland Mouret Spring/Summer 2017 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week, Oct. 2, 2016, in Paris.

PHOTO: A model walks the runway at the Roland Mouret show during London Fashion Week, Sept. 17, 2017, in London.Estrop/WireImage/Getty Images
A model walks the runway at the Roland Mouret show during London Fashion Week, Sept. 17, 2017, in London.

Ralph & Russo

PHOTO: Camila Coelho walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.Peter White/Getty Images
Camila Coelho walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.

PHOTO: Models walk the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at oParis Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.Richard Bord/Getty Images
Models walk the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at oParis Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.

PHOTO: A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.Richard Bord/Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.

PHOTO: A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Presentation at Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019, Feb. 28, 2018, in Paris. Richard Bord/Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Presentation at Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2018/2019, Feb. 28, 2018, in Paris.

PHOTO: A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris. Richard Bord/Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.

PHOTO: A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.Estrop/Getty Images
A model walks the runway during the Ralph & Russo Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week, Jan. 22, 2018, in Paris.

Comments