Everything you need to know about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding

The countdown is on for Britain's biggest royal wedding in years: The union of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple’s May 19 wedding will be a public affair, with TV cameras allowed inside the wedding ceremony and more than 2,000 members of the public invited to watch the carriage procession outside after the wedding.

Questions remain though on everything from who will design Markle’s wedding dress to which, if any, of the couple’s celebrity friends like Serena Williams and former President Barack Obama will be in attendance.

Here is what we know so far.

Who will design Markle's dress?

Christopher Bailey, the visionary behind the iconic British brand Burberry, has emerged as the favorite for the coveted assignment.

Bailey, who announced his exit from the company last year, showed his final collection for Burberry at London Fashion Week in February. Some are speculating if his next act could be designing one of the most famous dresses of the decade.

Another top contender for designing Markle's gown is the design duo behind Ralph & Russo.

Australian-born designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo have already designed for Markle, creating the around $70,000 dress she wore in her intimate engagement photos with Harry.

Canadian designer Erdem Moralioglu has also emerged to be a top contender. Moralioglu is from Canada, where Markle stayed while filming “Suits,” but established his fashion line, ERDEM, in London in 2005.

Designer Roland Mouret, a close friend of Markle's, is among the designers still being discussed by royal watchers to dress Markle in some capacity, or dress her wedding party.

He is now considered by royal watchers to be a more viable choice to design Markle's dress for the private evening reception at Frogmore House hosted by Prince Charles.

British designer Victoria Beckham, whose sweater Markle wore in her engagement photos with Harry, has denied she is creating Markle's dress.

"Sadly not, but I'm sure she will look incredible in whatever she wears," Beckham said on the April 12th episode of CBS' "The Late Late Show With James Corden."

Markle had her first fitting with the unnamed designer in January at Kensington Palace, royal reporter Omid Scobie told ABC News at the time.

The wedding cake's California connection

Harry and Markle selected pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of Violet Bakery in Hackney, East London, to design their wedding cake.

Ptak, like Markle, was raised in California before moving to London. Her bakery is notable for using seasonal and organic ingredients in cakes.

Markle and Harry have asked Ptak to create a lemon elderflower cake with buttercream icing and fresh flowers as decorations, according to Kensington Palace.

The choice of a lemon elderflower cake is a departure from the royal tradition of serving British fruit cake on the wedding day.

Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Kate, had two cakes on their wedding day in 2011, a traditional eight-tier fruit cake created by chef Fiona Cairns and a chocolate biscuit cake from a beloved Buckingham Palace recipe.

See the gilded wedding invitations

Roughly 600 invitations to Harry and Markle's wedding have been issued, Kensington Palace announced in late March.

The invitations are printed in gold and black on English card using American ink, a process that some saw as a nod to Markle's American roots.

Issued “in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales," each invitation is accented with gilded edges and features The Three Feather Badge of The Prince of Wales, according to Kensington Palace. The names of invited guests were added by a calligraphy printer.

The invitations were produced by Barnard & Westwood, a London-based fine printers and bookbinders company that has been making royal invitations since 1985.

The man behind the camera

Harry and Markle have selected Alexi Lubomirski to be the official photographer at their wedding, Kensington Palace announced.

Lubomirski, a renowned portrait and fashion photographer, will take the official photographs at Windsor Castle following Harry and Markle's wedding at St George's Chapel.

Lubomirski is a former assistant to Mario Testino, who was a favorite photographer of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

He was also selected by Harry and Markle to take their engagement photos at Frogmore House, Windsor, that were released by Kensington Palace in December.

Who's expected in the wedding party

Harry and Markle have not yet publicly identified the members of their wedding party.

William and Kate's children -- Prince George and Princess Charlotte -- are expected to take center stage at the wedding as page boy and flower girl, respectively.

Also expected to join Charlotte as a flower girl is Ivy Mulroney, the young daughter of one of Markle's closest friends, Jessica Mulroney. Harry and Markle may also follow in William and Kate's footsteps and choose some of their own godchildren to serve as bridesmaids and page boys.

British royal wedding tradition typically has bridesmaids, the equivalent of flower girls in the US , and page boys of grade-school age in the wedding party.

While Kate chose her sister, Pippa Middleton, as maid of honor, Markle has a small circle of close friends who could be by her side on her big day.

Mulroney, a stylist from Canada, is one friend who could play a big role in Markle's wedding day.

Another friend, Lindsay Roth Jordan, whom Markle knows from Northwestern University, could also be selected for matron of honor duties. Markle served as Jordan's maid of honor at her 2016 wedding in New York. Jordan was also one of the small group of women who attended Markle's bridal shower and is understood to have attended a dinner for family and close friends after Markle's baptism.

Heather Dorak, who runs a Los Angeles pilates studio, is another longtime friend of Markle’s who could take a role supporting Markle. Designer Misha Nonoo and Markus Anderson are two of Markle's closest friends who helped her relationship with Harry flourish and could be involved in the wedding party.

Harry and Markle may also decide to incorporate a reading at their ceremony, as William and Kate did with Kate's brother, James Middleton, at their wedding. One of Markle's tight-knit group of close friends might be considered for this honor.

William will serve as best man, just as Harry served as best man at William and Kate's wedding in 2011.

Harry has a group of longtime friends, including Guy Pelly, Tom Inskip, Arthur Landon and Tom Straubenzee, who could be by his side at the wedding. Capt. Mark Dyer, a mentor and friend to Harry, and his American-born wife, Amanda Kline, will also be among those making sure Harry’s wedding is special.

Markle's favorite bloom in the wedding flowers

The wedding floral displays in St. George's Chapel will include white garden roses foxgloves and peonies, Markle’s favorite bloom, as well as local branches of beech, birch, and hornbeam.

Markle and Harry have chosen Philippa Craddock to design the flowers for both the church service at St. George’s Chapel and the wedding reception at St. George’s Hall hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

Craddock, based in Fulham, is one of the most notable florists in London, with clients including Kensington Palace, Hampton Court Palace, Alexander McQueen, Christian Dior, the Victoria and Albert Museum and British Vogue.

The flowers -- which will also include locally-sourced foliage from areas around Windsor Castle -- will be donated to various charities after the wedding, according to Kensington Palace.

The soundtrack of the wedding

Harry and Markle's wedding day will be illuminated by the sounds of a gospel choir, an organ, trumpets, a full orchestra, a soprano and a 19-year-old cellist who was personally asked by Markle.

"I was bowled over when Ms. Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony," Sheku Kanneh-Mason said in a statement released by Kensington Palace. "And of course I immediately said yes. What a privilege to be able to play the cello at such a wonderful event. I can’t wait!”

The music during the wedding ceremony will be under the direction of St. George's Chapel's director of music, James Vivian, and will also include the choir of St. George's Chapel, according to Kensington Palace.

The entire ceremony will also be recorded live and released on Decca Records, a U.K.-based records label. The album, which will include a collector's booklet, will go on sale around the world on May 25, according to Decca Records.

Location, location, location

Harry and Markle will wed at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, about 22 miles outside of London.

St. George's Chapel is a smaller venue than Westminster Abbey, where Prince William and Kate tied the knot in 2011, and St. Paul's Cathedral, where Prince Charles and Diana wed in 1981.

The chapel, which can seat 800 people, is where Harry was baptized in 1984. It is also where Harry's father, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, held a service of prayer and dedication at the chapel in 2005 following their marriage at Guild Hall.

The last royal wedding to be held at St. George's Chapel was a decade ago, when Peter Phillips wed Autumn Kelly in May 2008, according to the chapel's website.

Wedding day lineup

The wedding will begin at noon local time, 7 a.m., ET, on May 19.

The Right Rev. David Conner, the dean of Windsor, will conduct the wedding service. The Most Rev. Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, who baptized and confirmed Markle this month, will officiate when the couple takes their marriage vows.

Following the hour-long wedding ceremony, Harry and Markle plan to undertake a carriage procession that will start at St. George's Chapel, leave Windsor Castle via Castle Hill, continue along High Street through Windsor Town before returning to Windsor Castle on a route called the Long Walk.

After the carriage procession, the newlyweds will attend a lunchtime reception, hosted by Queen Elizabeth, at St. George's Hall, where they will rejoin their wedding guests.

In the evening, a smaller group of 200 guests are being invited to a reception hosted by Harry’s father, Prince Charles, at Frogmore House.

Frogmore House, also on the grounds of Windsor Castle, is the location Markle and Harry chose for their intimate engagement photos released by Kensington Palace in December.

Both receptions will be closed to the public.

Harry and Markle's horse-drawn royal carriage

The newlyweds will travel through Windsor Town and along the Long Walk in the Ascot Landau carriage, Kensington Palace announced.

The carriage, which will be pulled by Windsor Grey horses, is one of five Ascot Landaus used by the royal family. Two of the Ascot Landaus were used at William and Kate's 2011 wedding, including carrying Harry in his role as best man.

Will both of Markle's parents attend?

Harry's grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip; his father, Prince Charles, the prince of Wales, and Camilla, duchess of Cornwall; his big brother, William, and sister-in-law, Kate, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be among the members of the royal family at the wedding.

What role Markle's parents, Tom Markle and Doria Ragland, will play in the wedding remains to be seen.

There has been speculation about whether Markle's father, mother, or both, would walk her down the aisle. Markle's father, who is divorced from her mother, spoke earlier this year about his excitement about Markle's upcoming wedding.

"I think it’s wonderful. I’m very delighted. I think they’re [a] very good match," Tom Markle said in a video obtained by the U.K.'s The Sun. "I’m very happy for them, Meghan and Harry. I love my daughter very much. Harry’s a gentleman.”

Princess Diana's sentimental influence

Both Markle and Harry have said how important it is that Harry's late mother be included in their wedding.

"I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, so excited for me," Harry said when his engagement to Markle was announced. "But then, as I said, [she] would've probably been best friends with Meghan."

Markle's engagement ring features two diamonds from Diana's personal collection.

"The little diamonds on either side are from my mother's jewelry collection to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," Harry said in November.

There has also been speculation that Markle could choose between two of Princess Diana's favorite designers, Catherine Walker and Amanda Wakeley, both of whom have couture shops near Kensington Palace, to design her wedding dress.

The most celeb-studded royal wedding to date?

Among the high-profile guests who could attend Harry and Markle's wedding are some of Markle's celebrity friends, including actress Priyanka Chopra and tennis star Serena Williams.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will not be at the wedding at Windsor Castle, despite speculation they would attend. It is unclear whether the Obamas received an invitation but declined to avoid a political distraction.

Markle and Harry decided against inviting political leaders from the U.K. and abroad to their wedding, meaning President Donald Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May will not attend.

Markle has though invited several members of the cast of "Suits," the TV show she starred on for seven seasons, ABC News has learned. Also expected to attend the wedding ceremony is Elton John, one of Diana’s closest friends who has worked with Harry on AIDs policy.

Singers Ed Sheeran and Rihanna and members of Coldplay, who have all actively supported Harry's charitable work, could also get invites.

Spice Girls star Mel B said on a talk show in February that all five Spice Girls have been invited to Harry and Markle's wedding.

Mel B declined to comment on whether the Spice Girls would perform on the big day, saying, "You’re going to get me fired! Let’s not talk about it anymore! Let’s pretend that I never said that.”

Other members of the girl band have since indicated they will not be performing.

Prince William and Princess Kate invited Ellie Goulding to perform at their wedding reception in 2011.

Everyday people will play a role

Harry and Markle will invite 2,640 people onto the grounds of Windsor Castle to see the wedding carriage procession as it departs, Kensington Palace announced in March.

Members of the public will be selected from different regions of the U.K. with a special emphasis on those who have served their community. The couple will also invite 100 students from two local schools in Windsor that have a strong affiliation with Windsor Castle.

Harry and Markle also plan to extend invitations to 200 individuals who take part in charities and organizations for which Harry serves as royal patron.

Armed Forces will play a role too

More than 250 members of the Armed Forces will provide ceremonial support at both the wedding and the carriage procession, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense.

"Members of the Household Cavalry will form a staircase party at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle as part of the wedding," the statement reads. "The State Trumpeters and a Captain’s Escort from the Household Cavalry will also provide ceremonial support."

The members will come from British Armed Forces units with a “special relationship” to Harry, a veteran. Harry served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and rose to the rank of Captain during his time in the military.

Is Markle planning this all on her own?

Markle's best friend and stylist, Jessica Mulroney, is also a bridal planner and assisting Markle in the entire design and concept of the wedding party outfits and look for the reception.

Mulroney is Canada’s best-known stylist who styled Markle during her seven-season run on the TV drama "Suits," which films in Toronto.

Since Markle's engagement to Harry, Mulroney helped select the dress and coat Markle wore on the day the couple's engagement was announced in November. Mulroney was also at Markle's side advising her on the gown and sweater Markle wore for her intimate engagement photos with Harry.

Mulroney is the wife of Ben Mulroney, whose father is a former prime minister of Canada. The two are one of Canada's best-known power couples and are often considered Canadian royalty in Toronto.

Who is paying for this celebration?

Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement released after the couple’s engagement that Harry’s family would pay for the “core aspects of the wedding.”

"As was the case with the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, The Royal Family will pay for the core aspects of the wedding, such as the church service, the associated music, flowers, decorations, and the reception afterwards,” the statement read.

Markle is expected to pay for her wedding dress. Security costs for the wedding day will come at the expense of U.K. taxpayers.

How you can watch the wedding.

Harry and Markle’s wedding will be televised. Cameras will be allowed inside St. George’s Chapel for the ceremony and cameras will also line the carriage procession route in Windsor.

The receptions following the wedding ceremony will be private.

Stay tuned to ABC News as more details on the broadcast schedule and ABC News' coverage are announced.