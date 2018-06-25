Step aside, sun hats -- the facekini is here to protect our skin this summer.

Although it might look a little weird, your skin will be thanking you down the line.

@theretireddebutante/Instagram

The facekini is meant to be similar to a rash guard and stop your skin from getting too much sun exposure.

The piece of fabric is similar to a ski mask or something we see burglars wear in the movies.

It is made out of a lighter spandex fabric and comes in all different colors.

@sachapytka/Instagram

While the trend isn't yet prominent in America, it's very popular in Asian countries, especially China.

Would you try out the facekini?