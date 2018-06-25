The facekini is the bizarre beauty beach trend that has us in awe

Jun 25, 2018, 4:09 AM ET
PHOTO: The facekini is becoming peoples favorite accessory to protect against the sun. Play@jenniferlingdatchuk/Instagram
Step aside, sun hats -- the facekini is here to protect our skin this summer.

Although it might look a little weird, your skin will be thanking you down the line.

Facekini sun masks protect your face from the sun and prevent aging.
Facekini sun masks protect your face from the sun and prevent aging.

The facekini is meant to be similar to a rash guard and stop your skin from getting too much sun exposure.

The piece of fabric is similar to a ski mask or something we see burglars wear in the movies.

It is made out of a lighter spandex fabric and comes in all different colors.

This trend went viral in China and is spreading all over the world.
This trend went viral in China and is spreading all over the world.

While the trend isn't yet prominent in America, it's very popular in Asian countries, especially China.

Would you try out the facekini?

