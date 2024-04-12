Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli has died at 83

The Italian designer has died after a long illness.

Italian designer Roberto Cavalli, known for his unique animal print designs and eponymous fashion house, has died. He was 83 years old.

"It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli," the designer's brand wrote on Instagram. "From humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves."

"Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished," it continued.

Fashion designer Roberto Cavalli and his wife Eva acknowledge the audience after the Roberto Cavalli Spring-Summer 2012 Menswear collection, June 18, 2011, during the Men's fashion week in Milan. Olivier Morin/AFP via Getty Images

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli attends his fashion show on late evening, June 10, 2013, in the Montenegrin coastal town of Budva. Savo Prelevic/AFP via Getty Images

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.