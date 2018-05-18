Two of Prince Harry’s royal cousins could be among the most fascinating people to watch at his marriage to Meghan Markle Saturday, thanks to their elaborate fascinators.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, have shown a knack for donning show-stopping fascinators at royal affairs.

The sisters are still remembered for the elaborate hats they wore to Prince William and Princess Kate’s wedding in 2011.

Beatrice, 29, even auctioned her Philip Treacy fascinator after the wedding for $75,000 to benefit UNICEF and Children in Crisis.

“When everyone else was saying you look ridiculous, you have to have a sense of humor about that," she told British Vogue last year. "And I was able to raise awareness about some incredible issues by using humor."

Drawing even more attention to the sisters is that Eugenie, 28, is next in line for a royal wedding.

Buckingham Palace announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in January.

Eugenie and Brooksbank's wedding will take place in October at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Markle and Harry are getting married.

