Fashionistas wait to see what fab fascinators Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie will wear to royal wedding

May 18, 2018, 1:48 PM ET
PHOTO: From left, Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London.PlayDan Kitwood/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH What to expect for Meghan Markle's wedding dress

Two of Prince Harry’s royal cousins could be among the most fascinating people to watch at his marriage to Meghan Markle Saturday, thanks to their elaborate fascinators.

Interested in Royal Family?

Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Royal Family
Add Interest

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, have shown a knack for donning show-stopping fascinators at royal affairs.

The sisters are still remembered for the elaborate hats they wore to Prince William and Princess Kate’s wedding in 2011.

PHOTO: From left, Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images, FILE
From left, Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London.

Beatrice, 29, even auctioned her Philip Treacy fascinator after the wedding for $75,000 to benefit UNICEF and Children in Crisis.

“When everyone else was saying you look ridiculous, you have to have a sense of humor about that," she told British Vogue last year. "And I was able to raise awareness about some incredible issues by using humor."

PHOTO: From left, Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images, FILE
From left, Princess Eugenie of York and Princess Beatrice of York arrive for the Royal Wedding of Prince William to Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 in London.

Drawing even more attention to the sisters is that Eugenie, 28, is next in line for a royal wedding.

Buckingham Palace announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in January.

PHOTO: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend Royal Ascot, June 23, 2017 in Ascot, England.Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images, FILE
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend Royal Ascot, June 23, 2017 in Ascot, England.

Eugenie and Brooksbank's wedding will take place in October at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Markle and Harry are getting married.

PHOTO: Britains Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle leave a memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square in London, April 23, 2018.Victoria Jones/Pool via AFP/Getty Images, FILE
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle leave a memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square in London, April 23, 2018.

Curious to know why royals love fascinators? Click HERE and HERE.

PHOTO: From left, Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York wave at the crowd during the annual Trooping The Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade on June 13, 2015 in London, England.Danny Martindale/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE
From left, Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York wave at the crowd during the annual Trooping The Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade on June 13, 2015 in London, England.

PHOTO: Princess Eugenie of York and Queen Elizabeth attend the Royal Ascot, June 18, 2013 in Ascot, England.Max Mumby/Getty Images, FILE
Princess Eugenie of York and Queen Elizabeth attend the Royal Ascot, June 18, 2013 in Ascot, England.

Comments