Now, fans of the wizarding world of "Harry Potter" can get the best cruelty-free beauty products right at their doorstep.

Evanna Lynch, the Irish actress who played the wizarding naturalist Luna Lovegood in the blockbuster franchise, announced that she's turning to fans to launch her own beauty box for those who love beauty, but also love animals.

The vegan activist shared the news on her social media channels last week.

"I’m launching a new cruelty-free beauty box in a few months time," she wrote, "because animal exploitation is the antithesis of beauty and we need to support cruelty-free brands."

Lynch, 26, added that she first wants to hear from fans, and included a link to a survey. The actress hopes that by crowd-sourcing what her fans want, she'll create a better box for animal lovers.

"If you’re anything like me, the idea of receiving quality 100 percent cruelty-free beauty and fashion products at your doorstep each month sounds like a dream," she wrote on the survey. "The products aside, it's important to me that a percentage of proceeds from each box will go directly towards benefiting one of my favorite charities -- and I hope that's important to you, too!"

She explained on her Instagram Stories recently the inspiration behind creating a beauty box, which hasn't been named just yet.

"I’m very passionate about animals, and I also love makeup. And I do not believe that the two should intersect," she said on the photo-sharing network. "I don’t think you should need to use animals for makeup. However, that is the way the industry is at the moment."