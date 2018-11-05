Inside Priyanka Chopra's stylish bachelorette weekend

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her upcoming nuptials with close friends in Amsterdam over the weekend.

The actress, who confirmed her engagement to singer Nick Jonas in August, shared a number of snaps from the wild trip, which included everything from tequila shots to a luxury boat cruise.

In one of the first shots shared from the weekend, Chopra smiled while relaxing on the boat cruise. She wore an off-the shoulder, embellished white sweater dress and showed off her large diamond engagement ring.

Her future mother-in-law, Diane Jonas, commented “Be good <3” which amused many of Chopra’s followers. The two appear to have a good relationship, as Jonas shared a photo with Chopra with the caption, “So Blessed #daughterinlove.”

In another look for the weekend festivities, Chopra wore a plaid, form-fitting skirt with a pink and orange sweater. She got into the bachelorette spirit with a bridal crown and sash.

"Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, who is engaged to singer Joe Jones, was on hand to celebrate her future sister-in-law. Chopra wrote, “Setting sail... #bachelorette#Squad" alongside a snap of the group.

Turner posted a video of Chopra strutting in a semi-sheer, embellished frock on her Instagram story.

A friend shared a clip of Chopra taking a shot of tequila during the fun-filled celebration.

Chopra also shared a video in which she is giving Turner a piggyback ride, with the caption, “#TheJSisters #HighHeelsFails.”

Elizabeth Chambers, a TV host and entrepreneur who is married to actor Armie Hammer, shared a video with Chopra and Turner later in the night.

To add to the pre-wedding fun, Chopra recently celebrated her bridal shower in New York City. She wore a strapless, white Marchesa gown for the event.

“Love, laughter and a room full of amazing ladies...and some special gentlemen (what a special surprise)!” she wrote alongside a post from the event. She added that the occasion was “a memorable bridal shower that broke all the rules!”

My amazing friends and family who made me feel so special and loved,” she wrote. “Thank you.”

Some people criticized Chopra’s Marchesa option, as the label’s co-founder is Georgina Chapman, the estranged wife of Harvey Weinstein. In a statement to Women's Wear Daily, Chopra defended her choice.

“Georgina’s a friend of mine, and she has been,” Chopra told WWD. “And it’s not her fault. And I don’t think it’s right to take it out on a self-made woman what somebody in her life did.”

She continued, “That’s the wrong attitude. I’ve known her for years, and that was a beautiful gown, and deserved to be worn by a bride-to-be. And it made me feel like a princess. It was the right choice.”

Although the couple have not announced when they will wed, Chopra has been very affectionate with her husband-to-be on social media in recent months. On her official engagement announcement, she wrote, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul.”