Priyanka Chopra flashes a diamond ring, possibly from Nick Jonas, on Instagram

Aug 15, 2018, 1:02 PM ET
PHOTO: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" costume institute gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017, in New York City.PlayMike Coppola/Getty Images, FILE
Priyanka Chopra appears to have added a sizable diamond ring to her jewelry collection.

In a recent snap shared on Instagram by actress Raveena Tandon, the former "Quantico" star is seen flashing a bauble on her left hand, prompting many online to wonder if it's her engagement ring from singer Nick Jonas.

Though it was reported earlier this summer that the couple had gotten engaged after just a few months of dating, neither star has confirmed the rumors.

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 25, first met last year and in May, they both attended the Met Gala in New York City as guests of Ralph Lauren. According to People magazine their relationship evolved quickly from there, with both stars introducing each other to their respective families in June.

Last month, Jonas closed down a Tiffany & Co. store in New York City to purchase an engagement ring for Chopra, People reported, adding that Jonas popped the question in London on her birthday.

Representatives for Chopra and Jonas have so far remained silent.

