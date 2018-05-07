Model Jasmine Sanders is checking off a major bucket list item tonight: she'll attend the Met Gala for the very first time.

Two days prior to the event, which takes place every year on the first Monday in May, Sanders invited "Good Morning America" to tag along for her final fitting.

Sanders' gown, created by H&M, is gold -- an homage to her nickname, "Golden Barbie" -- and plays to the night's theme of "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" by taking Catholic history and references and translating them into something modern.

"It's just such a gorgeous, playful dress and they really nailed it when it came to making something for me," Sanders gushed. "I cannot wait to see everyone's faces when the light and all the cameras hit the dress!"

Sanders, 26, said her gown has been in the works since February, and she began her Met Gala prep well in advance, too. The model, who boasts 2.8 million followers on Instagram, said she's been avoiding salty foods ("I just don't want any extra bloating!" she explained), hitting the gym when she can and staying hydrated and well-rested.

"I never try and have too crazy of a diet," she added. "I also had the dress fitted specifically for me, which was such a blessing, so I didn't have to squeeze into anything!"

Sanders said that her Met Gala morning will begin bright and early for hair and makeup, and she plans to light a candle to keep the mood calm amid the craziness of the day. Once she hits the carpet, she'll be keeping her eyes peeled for one of her fashion icons: Rihanna.

"I'm just excited to see what everybody's going to wear!" she said. "It's just everyone coming together and looking so glamorous and having a good time, all knowing that we're there for such a huge night that we've worked so hard to be a part of."