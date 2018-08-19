Pics that prove J.Lo's VMA style has come a long way since the early 2000s

Aug 19, 2018, 4:19 AM ET
PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez appears onstage at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 31, 2006, in New York City.PlayScott Gries/Getty Images
On Monday night, Jennifer Lopez will accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, but one key question remains unanswered. What will she wear?

The "Dinero" singer and former fly girl, 49, has evolved from her bedazzled bandanas while maintaining bombshell looks. Here's a glimpse of Lopez's style over nearly two decades at the VMAs.

Year: 2000

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez attends MTV Video Music Awards on Sept.07 2000, in New York City.Ron Galella/WireImage via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez attends MTV Video Music Awards on Sept.07 2000, in New York City.

J.Lo's snagged the VMA for Best Dance Video for "Waiting for Tonight" in an all-white bandana and crop top by Sean John, the clothing line of her then boyfriend, P. Diddy.

Year: 2001

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, Setp. 6, 2001.Evan Agostini/ImageDirect via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City, Setp. 6, 2001.

Lopez paired a floppy hat with over-the-knee boots and a sheer, leopard mini dress, the same year she and Ja Rule performed their hit track, "I'm Real (Murder Remix)."

Year: 2002

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, Oct. 09, 2002.Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, Oct. 09, 2002.

The same year J.Lo received a moonman for Best Hip-Hop Video for "I'm Real," she rocked a fringe-accented midi dress with a deep neckline.

Year: 2004

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards in Miami, Aug. 29, 2004.Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards in Miami, Aug. 29, 2004.

J.Lo brought another hat to the carpet in 2002 with a set of statement drop earrings and a tan, handkerchief dress with sequin accents.

Year: 2006

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez appears onstage at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 31, 2006, in New York City.Scott Gries/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez appears onstage at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 31, 2006, in New York City.

In 2006, Jenny from the Block sported a glittery mini, thigh-high boots and headscarf to match.

Year: 2009

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez speaks during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 13, 2009, in New York City.Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez speaks during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sept. 13, 2009, in New York City.

J.Lo paired caged heels with a babydoll dress embellished with velour halter sleeves in this VMA's look from 2009.

Year: 2014

PHOTO: Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 24, 2014 in Inglewood, Calif.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 24, 2014 in Inglewood, Calif.

Jen showed some skin in a glitzy gown with cutouts and matching shoes during her most recent VMAs red carpet appearance.

