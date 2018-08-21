Skincare secrets from Gigi Hadid and Rihanna's beauty teams

Want to know the secrets behind celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Rihanna's fresh, glowing skin?

Ying Chu, the beauty editor at Glamour magazine, stopped by "Good Morning America" to share some of her expert beauty secrets and some simple things you can do at home to revamp your skincare routine.

Chu's tips come straight from some of Hollywood's top glam squads, but she shows "GMA" how you can do them at home on a budget.

Apply sunscreen, every day

Chu's biggest tip, no matter what your age, is we should all be sure to apply sunscreen, every day, as part of our daily skin regiment before you leave the house.

The ice cube trick

This pro tip is a Hollywood secret that is easily re-creatable at home because it is free: All you need is an ice cube.

All you need to do is grab an ice cube from your freezer and rub it over your freshly washed face. It only takes a few seconds and is great for closing up your pores and tightening your skin. Chu says it's the perfect quick skin boost to do first thing in the morning.

Cindy Crawford's facialist says the actress swears by the trick, and it is a great way to wake up your skin and get a really great base for your glowing skin.

Try a sheet mask

Another great quick tip if you're looking for a simple pick-me-up for your skin is to try a sheet mask.

Some of them can get quite pricey, but there are also plenty available at affordable prices at your local drugstore, according to Chu.

Chu recommends one she found from St. Ives for $2.50.

A pro-tip on how to apply the sheet mask is to pop it in the freezer beforehand for a few minutes before putting it on your face to recreate the ice cube-trick effect.

Use highlighter to fake the perfect glow

To achieve that perfect glowing skin you may have coveted on Instagram, know how to use highlighter like a pro.

If it feels like everyone in Hollywood has those sky-high cheek bones, Chu says that highlighter is the perfect way to emphasize that and it's super easy to pull off on any skin tone.

Plus, Chu says Hadid's makeup artist swears by a $10 Maybelline highlighter you can easily find at your local drugstore.

When it comes to application, Chu says to focus on where the light naturally hits your face: across your forehead, at the tops of your cheekbones, on the bridge of your nose and on your Cupid's bow.

Achieve the perfect glow on your whole body

Chu's last tip comes from Rihanna's makeup artist and this one is not just for your face, but for how you can get glowing skin on your whole body.

The easiest way to do this is to exfoliate, according to Chu. it takes less than five minutes in the shower.

Her pro-tip is to ditch your regular washcloth or sponge and try a special Korean washcloth, which you can find at shops like Bed, Bath and Beyond.

The Korean-made exfoliating washcloths are more coarse and help you really get into the tougher spots to exfoliate, such as your knees and elbows, according to Chu.