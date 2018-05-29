All aboard this adorable Hello Kitty bullet train departing from stations in Japan

May 29, 2018, 4:00 AM ET
PHOTO: A Hello Kitty-themed train in Japan will feature a souvenir shopping area, a rest area, a video viewing area and a photo op area.PlaySanrio/Western Japan Railway Co.
For a limited time, a high-speed bullet train featuring the lovable Hello Kitty will launch in summer of this year.

The railroad cars will be stylishly embellished with the character's designed to the enjoyment of its passengers.

PHOTO: A Hello Kitty-themed train will bring passengers up the region of West Japan for a limited time. Sanrio/Western Japan Railway Co.
PHOTO: Another car in the Hello Kitty-themed train is stylishly decorated in Hello Kitty for everyones enjoyment. Sanrio/Western Japan Railway Co.
The train line of the West Japan Railway Company, which is debuting the Hello Kitty train, is currently running through Western Japan only, so it won't be stopping at Tokyo. It will, however, make its way through fun cities like Osaka, Hiroshima, Kobe and Okayama.

PHOTO: Fun cities that the train will stop at include Osaka, Hiroshima, Kobe and Okayama.Sanrio/Western Japan Railway Co.
PHOTO: Tickets to ride the Hello Kitty-themed train can be purchased in-person at train station kiosks or reserved online.Sanrio/Western Japan Railway Co.
One car features a souvenir shopping area, a rest area, a video-viewing area and a photo op area.

Passengers can ride it from June 30 until the end of September with a few blackout days as seen in the calendar .

PHOTO: The exterior of the Hello Kitty bullet train will be painted in white and pink colors. Sanrio/Western Japan Railway Co.
PHOTO: A Hello Kitty-themed train in Japan will feature a souvenir shopping area, a rest area, a video viewing area and a photo op area.Sanrio/Western Japan Railway Co.
Tickets can be purchased in person at train station kiosks or reserved online.

