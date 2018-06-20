This Aruba resort is really into flamingos and now we're really into this resort

There's nothing about flamingos we don't like. First of all, they're pink. Second, they have that cool standing-on-one-leg thing happening. Third, they're pink.

Turns out there's a resort that feels just as good about flamingos as we do: the Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino, home to the only population of pink flamingos in Aruba.

In honor of National Pink Flamingo Day on June 23rd, the resort announced to "Good Morning America" the adoption of its newest family member, joining the highly exclusive flock already found on Flamingo Beach.

Three years ago, the wedding of two resident flamingos, Allie and Noah, prompted guests to visit Aruba's hidden gems. Now that the honeymoon phase has worn off, Allie and Noah are celebrating with a baby chick.

The hotel is celebrating with a "hatchelorette" experience for human moms, which the resort promises will have all the "Instagram-filled moments you’d see on an episode of a bachelorette, in addition to experiences that celebrate the excitement of a pregnancy."

Think massages, pink champagne (for friends of the mom-to-be), pink flamingo manicures, a photo session with the flamingo family, a private cabana on Flamingo Beach and a private "flamingo yoga" session.

The resort also has three new cocktails to celebrate baby flamingos arrival:

Flamingo-tini:

1.5 oz Grey Goose 0.5 oz Triple Sec 0.75 oz Pineapple juice Splash Raspberry Topped with Champagne

Flocktail:

2 oz Bacardi Oakheart 0.5 oz Fresh Lime Juice 1 oz Simple Syrup 7 Mint leaves Strawberry Garnish

Frozen Pinkarita: 1 oz Cazadores Tequila 1 oz Triple Sec 1 oz Grapefruit Juice 0.25 oz Fresh Lime Juice 0.5 oz Simple Syrup