Bali's best beach hotels

Often described as an island paradise, Bali is popular with travelers looking for a relaxing beach vacation. Each region has its own type of beaches -- white sand in the south and black sand in the north and west region. The whole island is surrounded by coral reefs, and it's a superb destination for surfing, snorkeling, and diving. We visited hundreds of hotels on the beach in Bali to see which were the best of the best for a sand-centric vacation. Take a look at our picks for the best beach hotels in Bali and start planning your getaway!

Samabe Bali Suites and Villas

The Samabe Bali is an ultra-luxurious beachfront resort located atop a cliff, a five-minute drive from central Nusa Dua. Its 81 suites and villas are elegant and stylish, with a gorgeous blend of contemporary and traditional Indonesian decor, top-notch amenities, and balconies offering expansive ocean views. Villas have private infinity pools and up to two bedrooms. With a private beach, a wonderful spa, two excellent restaurants, a gorgeous infinity pool, a kids’ club, and tons of daily activities, there is little guests can’t do on-site. Plus, all-inclusive rates cover everything from free daily spa treatments to cultural tours to beachside yoga classes. Those looking for something a little cheaper may want to compare rates at Kayumanis Nusa Dua Private Villa and Spa.

Bali Mandira Beach Resort and Spa

The 191-room Bali Mandira Beach Resort and Spa is an upscale hotel on Legian Kuta Beach with a modern yet authentic Balinese style and awesome ocean views throughout. Rooms are bright and contemporary, with flat-screen TVs and air-conditioning; some have balconies with ocean views, small private pools, or open-air showers. This lushly landscaped property offers two outdoor pools for kids and adults, a beautiful full-service spa, a poolside bar with oceanfront terrace, an Indonesian restaurant, and a rooftop terrace with panoramic ocean views. Guests have direct access to the palm-tree lined beach with loungers and umbrellas on the sand.

Ayodya Resort Bali

Formerly the Bali Hilton, the 541-room Ayodya Resort Bali is a sprawling, upscale beachside property with an enormous spa, a fitness center, a colorful kids' club with a big playground, and lagoon-style and infinity pools. Extensive meeting facilities also make the Ayodya Resort an obvious venue for conferences and events, and there are plenty of restaurants with cuisine ranging from Italian pastas to Japanese teppanyaki. Most rooms have attractive Balinese decor and marble bathrooms are lovely, though some furniture looks a touch dated -- still, they're a great value for this caliber. While the beachside location makes the Ayodya Resort a popular choice, just note that there's little within walking distance.

The Legian Bali

This luxury mid-size resort on Seminyak Beach in Petitenget, with a stunning three-tier series of infinity pools, a separate adult lap pool, a full-service spa, a fitness center, and multiple on-site dining and bar options, sets itself apart. The rooms are spacious -- ranging from studio suites to expansive villas with butler service and private pools. All rooms have balconies, deep soaking tubs, flat-screen TVs, stocked minibars, Nespresso coffeemakers, air-conditioning, and free Wi-Fi. With a low staff-to-guest ratio, everyone receives topnotch, personalized service.

Banyan Tree Ungasan, Bali

The Banyan Tree Ungasan, Bali is a gorgeous five-pearl resort with 73 luxurious (and enormous) villas, many with private pools and/or Indian Ocean views. Located on Bali's southern coast, the hotel is ideal for quiet relaxation, with an elegant spa, a kids' club, a library, a modern gym with cardio and weight equipment, and a peaceful infinity pool abutting the ocean. There are numerous on-site dining options, ranging from a casual pool bar to a themed buffet restaurant, which frequently features traditional dance and music performances. However, the beach is only accessible via a long set of stairs, making this less than ideal for guests with mobility issues, and there is ongoing construction.

Karma Kandara

Perched on a clifftop above a lovely sandy beach, family-friendly Karma Kandara is one of southern Bali’s most luxurious resorts. It offers 54 stunning multi-room villas set in private gardens with infinity pools, all featuring full kitchens, outdoor dining areas, and upscale amenities such as free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, and outdoor showers. The gorgeous, serene grounds include two pools (one of them overlooking the ocean), a top-notch spa with cliffside massage huts, a Mediterranean restaurant, and a rooftop bar with views. But the highlight here is the hip beach club, complete with cabanas and a restaurant, and accessed via a funicular. Banyan Tree Ungasan Bali has an even sleeker feel, but rates are higher.

Bulgari Resort Bali

Bali's chicest properties, the five-pearl Bulgari Resort Bali is an ultra-luxury resort with 59 villas featuring Javanese mahogany furnishings and volcanic rock interior walls (plus five chic three- and five-bedroom mansions). Along with a private beach and gorgeous infinity pool, the resort offers four bars and restaurants, an opulent spa with a long menu of services and the option of private treatment pavilions, a fitness center with personal trainers, and plenty of space for meetings and weddings. However, the removed location, while peaceful and romantic, may not be to everyone's liking, and it's not a good spot for travelers who like to explore destinations on foot. Travelers who'd prefer to be in the center of cultural action might want to check out the Royal Kamuela in Ubud, a luxury property in the heart of Bali's artistic and cultural hub.

Hotel Tugu Bali

This atmospheric luxury boutique hotel has a museum-like quality thanks to its immense collection of historical Indonesian antiques and artifacts. This charming, artsy property is situated by Canggu Beach and offers 22 spacious suites with traditional Balinese decor and modern amenities. Some have private plunge pools, plus there's also the main pool. The spa offers a variety of treatments inspired by old Balinese traditions, and there are an array of classes available such as Balinese cooking, yoga, and floral arrangement. Dining options include an a la carte restaurant and unique cultural dining experiences, and though breakfast is not included, a traditional afternoon tea service is. For those who prefer a more modern aesthetic, the nearby Ametis Villa Bali offers similar amenities and spacious one- and three-bedroom villas with contemporary decor.

