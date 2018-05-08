Best party hotels in Thailand

Thailand's nightlife is legendary. Travelers wanting to plug into the country's epic party scene would do well at these 17 hotels, where rooftop bars are local hot spots and where beach clubs become crazy late-night clubs. (Don't worry, Thailand's intricate temples and postcard-perfect beaches are excellent for restoring the Zen the next day.) Here are the top party hotels in Bangkok, Phuket, Patong, Koh Samui, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, and Koh Tao.

SO Sofitel Bangkok

Oyster

With a look created by French fashion icon Christian Lacroix, the SO Sofitel Bangkok attracts luxury-loving young travelers with its trendy interiors and myriad amenities. Set in the heart of Bangkok, on picturesque Lumpini Park, the distinctive building offers stunning views from many rooms and all common areas, which include an outdoor rooftop pool, the acclaimed Park Society bar, and restaurant, and a decadent spa. Each room is outfitted according to a theme -- Water, Earth, Wood, or Metal -- and comes with a soaking tub and Apple TV entertainment.

Twinpalms Phuket

Oyster

Twinpalms Phuket is one of the most stylish and party-focused hotel options in Phuket. This boutique property is centered around a gorgeous swimming pool with a poolside bar. Surin Beach is reached by crossing a footpath through a lawn, which is slightly inconvenient, but it does mean that the party and drinking scene found at the property's two beach clubs doesn't filter over to the luxurious rooms. Most rooms have plunge pools or direct access to a semi-private lagoon pool, along with free Wi-Fi and furnished outdoor spaces. The 97-room hotel also features an on-site spa, modern fitness center, and chic restaurant.

Dream Bangkok

Oyster

Part of the hip Dream chain, the Dream Bangkok features 195 modern, blue-lit rooms; a scene rooftop pool; a Thai-fusion restaurant with neon lighting; and a lively bar with a popular happy hour that attracts locals and guests alike. In addition to a luxury spa and state-of-the-art fitness center, there's also a complimentary tuk-tuk shuttle to a major nearby shopping center with public transportation connections. Regular events are held at the bars, including salsa lessons, live music, and DJ sessions. It’s a bit further from Sukhumvit Road than other hotels, but the surrounding area is pleasant, with plenty of restaurants and other hotels.

The KEE Resort and Spa

Oyster

The four-pearl Kee Resort and Spa is a trendy party haven in the heart of Patong -- near the beach and Bangla Road -- with a lagoon-style pool, a swim-up bar, rooftop dining, cocktails, a spa, fitness center, and a youthful vibe and clientele. Hip, sleek, decor with splashes of color rules the rooms that come with flat-screen TVs, balconies, and poolside terraces. Some might find the party atmosphere -- especially the wild nights -- too noisy and too much.

Galleria 10 Sukhumvit

Oyster

A modern boutique hotel in Bangkok aimed at design-conscious young travelers, the Galleria 10 Hotel is popular with hip young travelers, especially couples. Located in Bangkok's trendy Sukhumvit neighborhood, it has two restaurants and bars that are popular with sceney locals: One on the rooftop, next to the pool, with panoramic city views, and the other on the ground floor, where the popular daily breakfast buffet is served (for a fee). There's also a small rooftop fitness center, but no spa. Specialty rooms include extra perks like free breakfast, free drinks at a nearby blues bar, and free souvenirs. The hotel is within walking distance of nightlife, one of Bangkok's luxury malls, and both a Skytrain and subway station.

Pullman Bangkok Hotel G

Oyster

Centrally located in the downtown Silom district, near Sathorn business district, the Pullman Bangkok Hotel G is a trendy, stylish hotel that caters to both business travelers and hip tourists. Its four restaurants and bars include two of the city's hottest spots -- 25 Degrees and Scarlett Wine Bar -- while the lobby cafe and bar is a lively spot to lounge, meet friends, or get some work done. There is a roof deck infinity pool looking out on the city, and, naturally, a bar to go with it. More recently renovated rooms are in the G category and have an all-white, New York loft-inspired aesthetic; older rooms are still lovely, but their modern Thai look feels a bit less modern in comparison. Much of the city's hottest shopping, dining, and nightlife are within walking distance, as is the closest Skytrain station, putting the entire city within easy reach.

Nikki Beach Resort and Spa

Oyster

The trendy and modern Nikki Beach Resort is one of Koh Samui's hottest hotels and party spots. Located right on a private stretch of beach in Lipa Noi, on the island's western shore, the lively luxury resort was completely renovated in early 2014, and has two pools, one of which is open to hotel guests only. While the hotel's DJ-mixed, buffet-fueled Sunday brunches are renowned for their party atmosphere, the resort is relaxing during the rest of the week, with spacious rooms and villas with private terraces, cooking classes and movie nights, bicycles and kayaks to borrow, and spa treatments. Note that the restaurant and bar are expensive for the area and quality offered.

Siam@Siam Design Hotel and Spa

Oyster

The Siam@Siam Design Hotel and Spa is a large and modern upper-middle-range hotel with a hip vibe and chic decor. The hotel attracts lots of young scenesters looking for a cool, modern place to stay in the center of town (Siam@Siam is just minutes from the National Stadium Skytrain station, in the center of Bangkok near Siam Square). The Party House One restaurant combines music, food, and art with a huge screen providing audio/visual entertainment and features swing, hip-hop, and electro-jazz nights that are a big draw for the urban hipster crowd. All of the 200 rooms have flat-screen TVs with satellite channels and minibars.

For the complete list of best party hotels in Thailand, see the original story at Oyster.com.