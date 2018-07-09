Glamping in NYC is here so sign us up

Governor's Island in New York city offers miles of bike trails, nightly campfires, art exhibits, hammocks and now glamping.

The new glamping option is part of Collective Retreats, a company that offers glamping options around the nation in spots ranging from the remote to, well, New York City. There are two types of accommodations with a third on the way: summit tents and journey tents, with the summit tent being the larger, more luxurious option (think 1,500-thread-count sheets and a private bathroom).

Richard Drew/AP

Richard Drew/AP

Richard Drew/AP

Richard Drew/AP

According to Collective Retreat, there will soon be Outlook Shelters, which are "full-service suites with beautifully designed bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom. These re-purposed shipping containers fold out to provide a 180-degree glass encased bedroom with optimal views of the harbor right from your bed."

Pricing varies but rates can run more than $700 per night, according to The Associated Press.

There's a variety of dining options for those who don't want to give up the peace and quiet for the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, just a short ferry ride away. For dinner, there's the Three Peaks restaurant for a traditional sitdown dinner. There's also a number of food vendors nearby.