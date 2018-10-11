Gwyneth Paltrow's honeymoon hotel: Take a peek inside

Anyone who tells you they don't want to be like Gwyneth Paltrow could be lying.

And while you might not achieve her success or stardom, you can travel like her -- for a pretty penny.

The international film and personal-branding star took to Instagram from the lobby of her honeymoon hotel: the Four Seasons Hotel George V Paris.

The recently married Paltrow is currently filming the "The Politician," and her latest Avengers cameo is set to come out in May.

The five-star hotel is just off the Champs-Elysees, and its suites feature Eiffel Tower views.

There are three restaurants with 5 Michelin stars: Le George, Le CINQ and L'Orangerie.

There's also a spa and a swimming pool:

There are a range of guest rooms, from deluxe to suites: