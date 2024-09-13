NTSB, FAA launch investigation into runway collision after Nashville incident

Southwest Airlines said it will participate in the investigation.

Another close call between two commercial airplanes on a runway in Nashville has prompted a new investigation from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.

An Alaska Airlines pilot had to slam on the brakes during takeoff at about 120 miles per hour, halting to a stop on the runway to avoid a possible collision on Thursday morning with a Southwest Airlines plane. NTSB announced the investigation in a post on X Thursday.

Kyle Forrester

According to the FAA, the pilot of Alaska Airlines flight 369 aborted takeoff when the Southwest plane got cleared to cross the end of the same runway.

"The Alaska aircraft, on its way to Seattle, had received clearance for takeoff from Air Traffic Control," Alaska Airlines said in a statement. "We're grateful for the expertise of our pilots who immediately applied the brakes to prevent the incident from escalating."

Brandon Riley

Although there were no injuries reported from the 176 passengers or six crew members, they said it felt like getting hit in a car accident.

The Boeing 737 Max "reported blown tires during the braking," per the FAA, which the Seattle-based airline added was from the extreme heat build up during the abrupt stop.

Brandon Riley

Southwest has said it was in contact with the FAA and the NTSB and will participate in the agencies investigation.

This comes on the heels of another incident in Atlanta earlier this week when a Delta plane with more than 200 passengers crashed into the back of a smaller regional jet on the taxi way and knocked its tail off.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.