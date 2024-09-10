No one was injured on either plane, according to Delta.

Delta flight clips another plane on taxiway at Atlanta airport, knocks off smaller plane's tail

A Delta jet clipped a smaller plane on a taxiway at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday morning, tearing the tail off the smaller plane, officials said.

Delta Air Lines Flight 295, which was en route to Tokyo, was taxiing for takeoff when its wingtip hit the tail of Endeavor Air Flight 5526, which was headed to Louisiana, knocking the Endeavor plane's tail off, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and Delta.

An airplane with a damaged tail section is seen on the tarmac after a collision at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024, in Atlanta. Jackson Lane

The incident unfolded at the intersection of two taxiways around 10:10 a.m., the FAA said.

No one was injured on either plane, according to Delta and the airport.

Two planes are seen on the tarmac after a collision at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024, in Atlanta. Nick Small

An airplane with a damaged tail section is seen on the tarmac after a collision at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024, in Atlanta. Greg Vojnovic

"There is minimal impact to airport operations," an airport spokesperson said in a statement.

"Passengers from one of the aircraft are being bussed from the incident to the concourses," the spokesperson said. "The second aircraft taxied under its own power to a concourse where passengers will deplane at their gate."

Two planes are seen on the tarmac after a collision at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Sept. 10, 2024, in Atlanta. WSB

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.