Summer travel: 9 packing essentials

In my last column, I offered up a ‘do not pack’ list. This time it’s a list of packing essentials. If I didn’t include your must-haves, please let me know.

1. The right clothes

‘Right’ doesn’t necessarily mean the height of fashion or even particularly stylish (though most of us want to look our best away from home). I think perfect travel outfits are comfortable outfits. It’s also clothing you like and look good in. Tip: How can you tell if those brand new shoes or pants will be comfortable all day long? You can’t. A better idea is to pack older items with a good track record.

2. Vision stuff

If you wear glasses, got a spare pair? Get one, and be sure you have enough contact lenses and the necessary cleaning/conditioning solutions on hand (in containers less than 3.4 oz. so it gets through security). Also, get a copy of your prescriptions for your travel bag.

3. Health needs

This can be anything from a small first-aid kit (bandages, a tube of antibiotic cream) to daily vitamins, medications, hearing aid batteries, compression socks (which can feel great during long plane rides). Mentally review everything you do or take for physical well-being throughout the day and add these items to your bag. If you have any question about getting through security with your medical necessities, contact TSA Cares at least 72 hours before departure.

4. Important documents, papers

Sure, you’ll keep most of these items on your phone but phones have been known to die at the most inconvenient times so stick a printed-out boarding pass in your bag along with anything else you’ll need to show officials.

5. Seasonal must-haves

This would include bathing suits or ski apparel (and mittens and hats). Buy sunscreen at your destination because you’ll probably want more than 3.4 oz. Year-round items might include sunglasses and a small, folding umbrella. If you’ll be standing in long lines at theme parks with little kids, those cheap foldup plastic rain ponchos come in handy, too.

6. Photos

These are not exactly packing items, more of a save-to-your-phone proof that could come in handy if problems arise. Example: If your bag gets lost, have a picture of it on your phone so you can accurately describe it. Other photos might include your boarding pass, a picture of your itinerary and your passport (this will be useful if it goes missing at your destination).

7. Comfort items

This is a big deal for those traveling with little kids, but grownups need comfort, too, especially during long plane rides or while basking on beaches. Download favorite books, maybe movies and TV shows and do the same for youngsters. Children should also have a toy or two but avoid bringing their favorites because such things have a way of disappearing during travel. If you do lose a favorite teddy bear, remember that airlines, airports and the TSA all have separate lost-and-found departments.

8. Electronic stuff

You know the drill by now: Bring a charger cord and a portable charger, and while you’re at it, mark electronics so if they go missing, you’ll be able to identify yours to the satisfaction of whomever found it.

9. International must-haves

Passports have already been mentioned, but don’t forget vouchers for attractions and hotels (take a picture of these, too). Before you go, pick up a couple of plug adapters so you’ll be able to charge electronics in faraway lands.

Finally, you got a good airfare deal because you compared fares; is there anything else to think about? Don’t forget to bring cash and credit cards! But you won’t need much; ATMs are almost everywhere and more than two cards should be plenty. Now is the perfect time to clean out wallets and purses so you won’t have trouble finding these necessities. Happy travels.

Rick Seaney is the CEO of FareCompare, a website that curates the best deals on flights from around the world. Any opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author.