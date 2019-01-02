Interested in Fitness? Add Fitness as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Fitness news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Welcome to "GMA"’s New Year, Best You. As we ring in 2019, we are sharing everything you need to start the new year strong. From keeping your New Year’s resolutions to taking time for yourself, we have it all covered.

Join our "GMA" January Challenges all month long to be your best in 2019 -- from meal prep for healthier eating to running club with Amy Robach to Dry January with Dr. Ashton to strength training with Ginger Zee and more. Tell us how your resolution challenge is going on our GMA Facebook group and share with #GMAJanuaryChallenge on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"Good Morning America" meteorologist Ginger Zee is the mother of two young boys: Adrian and Miles.

An avid exerciser, Zee has set a new wellness goal for 2019.

My challenge: Get STRONG in 2019

My journey with diet and fitness has been a long one riddled with an eating disorder and obsession with exercise that matured into a healthy understanding of nutrition and activity.

For me to take on any sort of New Year's resolution challenge, it has to be something I’ve never done but fits in with my lifestyle now.

After having two babies, my challenge could naturally be, "OK, it’s been almost a year since I had a baby. I want to get my body back.”

But I’m more realistic than that. I don’t want my old body. I’m a mom now. I want a better, stronger body.

(MORE: 10 ways to hack your fitness in 2019 from Instagram fitness stars)

I want it strong, efficient and healthy -- not just for me but for my husband and kids.

It has nothing to do with weight loss or inches lost, but those will inevitably be a part of the journey, and, yes, if I’m being totally superficial, tightening my core is a necessity after baby No. 2.

One of our producers knows I love fitness so she asked if I followed Alexia Clark. I hadn’t so I went to her Instagram page and that was it! I had my motivation.

I want to be strong and stealth like Alexia Clark. I want to have fluid movement and the ability to do pull-ups! I’ve always wanted to be able to do more than three pull-ups.

(MORE: 9 wellness trends to watch in 2019)

So that’s where I’ll start my challenge. Strong, efficient and able to do eight pull-ups and 30 push-ups with great form. In one month.

I’ll look to Alexia’s online program for the strength and use my friend and personal trainer Mark Langowski to achieve my pull-up and push-up goals.

And by February, I’ll see you with a little extra bicep.

I hope you might follow along with the journey too and join me in my January challenge.

Let’s get STRONG in 2019!

Join our "GMA" January Challenges all month long to be your best in 2019 -- from meal prep for healthier eating to running club with Amy Robach to Dry January with Dr. Ashton to strength training with Ginger Zee and more. Tell us how your resolution challenge is going on our GMA Facebook group and share with #GMAJanuaryChallenge on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.