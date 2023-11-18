Cassie settles lawsuit accusing Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sex trafficking and sexual assault

The settlement comes just one day after Cassie filed the lawsuit.

Singer and actress Cassie has settled a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs, according to statements from both parties.

The lawsuit accused Combs of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to court documents.

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on Aug. 26, 2023 in Atlanta. Paras Griffin/Getty Images, FILE

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement Friday evening, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.