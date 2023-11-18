Cassie settles lawsuit accusing Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sex trafficking and sexual assault

The settlement comes just one day after Cassie filed the lawsuit.

ByRiley Hoffman and Stephanie Guerilus via logo
November 17, 2023, 11:08 PM

Singer and actress Cassie has settled a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs, according to statements from both parties.

The lawsuit accused Combs of sex trafficking and sexual assault, according to court documents.

PHOTO: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on Aug. 26, 2023 in Atlanta.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images, FILE

Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said in a statement Friday evening, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

