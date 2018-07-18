It's all about girl power for 'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist is well aware that young girls are watching her every move. That's why she’s taking extra precautions to make certain she’s sending all the right messages.

"Everyday I go to work I think of my audience and what we’re saying to them," Benoist told ABC News. "And it's young girls that I do this show for. That's just it."

Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images, FILE

Benoist is best known these days for her role as CW's "Supergirl," and she’s doing her part to live up to the name.

"It's very important to me, especially that what we’re saying in the messages we are portraying to these girls are ones of empowerment and optimism and hope," Benoist, 29, said recently on "Popcorn with Peter Travers."

Joan Marcus

Now Benoist is taking on the role of another superwoman. She's starring as Carole King in the Broadway production of "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical."

"Beautiful" tells the story of the life and career of the pop music great and looks back on her classic hits.

"I grew up listening to her music," Benoist said. "We would take road trips. We would take turns every hour on the hour a different person got to pick the music. So my mom always picked 'Tapestry' and other Carole King albums."

Maryellen McGrath/ABC

Benoist will continue in the role as King through Aug. 4.

Be sure to watch the full interview with Peter Travers and Melissa Benoist in the video above.