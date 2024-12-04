2 women work to kick colon cancer in 'Worldclass' style

Brooks Bell and Sarah Beran are raising awareness through their fashion line.

A growing number of people under 50 are being diagnosed with more advanced stages of colon cancer, according to the American Cancer Society.

The 2020 death of 43-year-old actor Chadwick Boseman due to colon cancer drew attention to the shift, and "Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek, 47, announced his Stage 3 colorectal cancer diagnosis in November.

A diagnosis at a younger age was also the case for Brooks Bell, a Raleigh, North Carolina, entrepreneur who ran a data analytics company. At 38, she was alarmed to discover blood after using the rest room.

She said she called a telehealth doctor, who told her it may be hemorrhoids. She decided to get second and third opinions, which led to a colonoscopy referral and diagnosis.

"I found out that it was Stage 3 colon cancer," Bell told "GMA3."

In a different case, Los Angeles stylist Sarah Beran's doctors suspected a parasite could be causing her symptoms. Ultimately, she said a colonoscopy revealed the truth.

"They found over 100 polyps on my colon, a mass on my rectum," the 34-year-old said. "And that's when my world changed."

She had to undergo a colon transplant and 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

Brooks Bell (left) and Sarah Beran came together after life-changing colon cancer diagnoses to create a fashion brand designed to raise awareness and access to colonoscopies. GMA

Even though the pair lived on opposite sides of the U.S., their experiences brought them together after Bell shared her story online.

"I reached out and asked her how I could get involved and help, so that more people don't have to go through what we went through," Beran said. "And we teamed up."

The duo dreamed up a fashion brand with a cause, Worldclass. The streetwear and athleisure line includes hoodies, crewneck sweatshirts, tees, hats and totes -- all designed to break the stigma about colon cancer.

"All proceeds go towards a colonoscopy fund that helps underinsured communities get screened," Beran said. "So literally saving lives through fashion."

Convincing people to get screenings has a specific goal, Bell noted.

"With colon cancer, we should be talking about prevention, being able to avoid the entire cancer experience, period, rather than just talking about early detection," she said.

A proactive approach to health can make a huge difference, according to Beran.

"A colonoscopy is way easier than going through chemo and the surgeries and all the icky stuff that we went through," she said. "So we're lucky that we did catch ours in time and that we did advocate for ourselves. And we got in there and got our colonoscopies. And now we're here now telling our story."