After coronavirus cancels their prom, their community brings the prom to them A Pennsylvania resident made sure students in his town had a special night.

Prom might be canceled for high-school seniors and juniors across the country, but for the students at Carlisle High School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, that didn't mean the party was over.

Using a pickup truck, a DJ and a professional photographer, Carlisle resident Preston Griffin helped a group of local businesses pitch in on Saturday to create a special night for the students after the coronavirus pandemic ruined their rite of passage.

"We want them to feel celebrated in what might seem like a season of loss." Griffin told ABC News. "They are all queens and kings for the evening."

Partygoers were treated to a socially-distanced night of good fun on their front lawns. More than 70 high school students signed up for the so-called "Prom on Wheels," requesting three songs on an online questionnaire. The most popular tune of the evening: Tongue Tied by Grouplove.

Students from Carlisle High School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, enjoy their "Prom on Wheels," May 16, 2020. Michelle Ocampo

"It was such a magical moment and it really brightened my day," said student Heidi Heinlein, who requested that "She Will Be Loved" by Maroon 5 be played as the truck arrived at her house.

"We could hear the honking, siren and music before the car arrived," she said. "My boyfriend and I were waiting for them outside and my whole family came out to celebrate."

Students from Carlisle High School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, enjoy their "Prom on Wheels," May 16, 2020. Michelle Ocampo

Senior Sydney Harrell and other promgoers tagged along in their own vehicles after their dances were done, creating a parade of cars that at one point reached 15 long.

"This is hands down the best prom ever," Harrell told ABC News. "It was so wonderful to drive up and see friends you haven't seen since school suddenly ended."

Florists provided a variety of corsages, boutonnieres and bouquets for the students. Burger King donated 80 of their signature crowns to be used as prom regalia.

Students from Carlisle High School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, enjoy their "Prom on Wheels," May 16, 2020. Michelle Ocampo

"The Class of 2020 is incredibly resilient and they have continued to adapt to the times," Griffin said. "They really can do anything and it is important to celebrate them with hope and let them know they are not forgotten."

Attendees were delivered gift bags containing inspiring quotes and a meal voucher from Chick-fil-A. A photographer snapped portraits of the guests clad in their gala-best to round out the festivities.

Courtesy of their community, a missed milestone didn't stop the Class of 2020 from creating new and lasting memories.

"It was spectacular," Harrell said. "There was lots of cheering and we danced like no other."

