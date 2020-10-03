Transcript for Coronavirus explained

The first case of novel corona virus was reported in Wuhan China in December 2090. Early cases are believed to be linked to a live animal market and move on and it's spreading from person to person. Shortly after cases of the virus began to appear outside of China and on January 2 financed when he funny the first case of novel granite Meyers was reported in the United States. I'm January 30 and the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of public health emergency of international concern. Cases should be expected in other parts of China and possibly other countries corona fire says are large family of harris' name for their shape. Critiquing spikes that look like crowned work around. Stars and rumors are part of the corona virus family as well as virus has advised the common cold. The 2019 novel crime and Harris was officially named Cody nineteen and February Atlantis and the World Health Organization. Suspected communities brand was first reported in the United States on February 26. With no known links to people who have traveled to on China. WH set on February 27. Covet nineteen has content and so. This bias doesn't audit respect. Bodice. Cub in nineteen can cause flu like symptoms can range from mild to severe including cough fever and shortness of friends. Infection can include symptoms similar to pneumonia influenza and the common cold. Only diagnostic tests can confirm whether an individuals. For the fires. Thousands of people have died around the world. The first deaths in the United States occurred on February 26. There trial's under way for treatments and vaccines are still on the development issues and likely more than a year away. CDC officials say that Americans should prepare for major disruptions to their due to. Recommendations to reduce the risk of infection include. Regular hand washing covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing. Avoiding close contact with anyone showing signs of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing. Avoiding touching your face. Disinfecting frequently touched objects and surface as. Using an alcohol based hand sanitize your soap and water aren't available. If you're sick stay home. If you're experiencing severe symptoms are worried that you contact at the virus call your doctor before going in.

