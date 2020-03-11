Coronavirus live updates: Confirmed cases surpass 1,000 in US There are now 30 reported COVID-19 deaths in the United States.

A virus outbreak that began in China nearly three months ago has now infected more than 1,000 people in the United States.

Nearly 120,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, still mostly on the Chinese mainland, according to data provided by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. But that proportion is shrinking by the day as the epidemic appears to subside in China while case numbers spike elsewhere, especially in Europe and the Middle East.

The newly identified virus, known officially as COVID-19, has tightened its grip around Italy and Iran, which have the second- and third-highest national totals of confirmed cases behind China, respectively. With 1,037 cases confirmed as of early Wednesday morning, the United States now has the eight-highest.

Today's biggest developments:

U.S. cases surpass 1,000, death toll at 30.

Pompeo demands Iran release Americans amid worsening outbreak.

3:35 a.m. Pompeo demands Iran release Americans amid worsening outbreak

As a health crisis over the novel coronavirus outbreak deepens in Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is calling on the Iranian government to immediately release detained American citizens.

"The United States will hold the Iranian regime directly responsible for any American deaths. Our response will be decisive," Pompeo warned in a statement late Tuesday night, pointing out that Tehran has released tens of thousands of other prisoners to prevent the spread of the new virus.

Kirkland Fire and Rescue ambulance workers walk back to a vehicle after a patient was loaded into an ambulance, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Life Care Center in Kirkland, Wash., near Seattle. The nursing home is at the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus in Washington state. Ted S. Warren/AP

Pompeo said countries assisting Iran should condition any aid on the release of these Americans and citizens wrongfully detained from other countries, like Australia, France and the United Kingdom.

The family of Michael White, the U.S. Navy veteran who was imprisoned in Iran while visiting his girlfriend in July 2018, told ABC News that they are "very grateful" for Pompeo's statement. White's mother Joanne urged the Trump administration last week to do something, fearful that her son, "a cancer patient with a compromised immune system," is at risk. White has reportedly been denied basic medical care while in detention.

2:44 a.m. Number of confirmed cases surpass 1,000 in U.S.

With more companies asking employees to work from home and large events like the Coachella music festival are postponed, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus continues to grow on U.S. soil. There are now more than 1,000 confirmed cases, according data provided by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The latest patient to die from the virus was a person in their 90s in California's Sacramento County who had an underlying health condition, according to the Sacramento County Department of Health Services.

The death is the 30th in the United States, according to ABC News' count. It is the third death in California.

As more Americans are deciding to skip travel plans and airlines are cutting flights, the Mineta San Jose International Airport announced late Tuesday night that three Transportation Security Administration employees working at the airport had tested positive for COVID-19.

The airport, however, said it remains "open for business" and will follow the Santa Clara County Health Department's "guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19."

