Coronavirus updates: American Red Cross will soon use antibody tests to ID plasma donors A potential game-changer in the treatment for severely ill COVID-19 patients.

How did we get here? Americans' response to coronavirus in March

How did we get here? Americans' response to coronavirus in March Craig J. Orosz/AP

A global pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 183,000 people worldwide.

Over 2.6 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected nation, with more than 842,000 diagnosed cases and at least 46,785 deaths.

Tune into ABC at 1 p.m. ET and ABC News Live at 4 p.m. ET every weekday for special coverage of the novel coronavirus with the full ABC News team, including the latest news, context and analysis.

Today's biggest developments:

Global cases surpass 2.6 million

US death toll at 46,785 deaths

American Red Cross will soon use antibody tests to ID plasma donors

Germany is on 'thinnest ice,' Angela Merkel warns

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates

5:50 a.m.: Germany is on 'thinnest ice,' Angela Merkel warns

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that her country is "still at the beginning" of the coronavirus pandemic and citizens must maintain discipline.

"We are still far from out of the woods," Merkel said while addressing the German parliament Thursday.

More than 150,000 people in Germany have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 5,315 of them have died from the disease so far, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. It's a relatively low death toll compared to other European countries like France and Italy that have similar caseloads but fatalities have soared past 20,000.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks on behalf of the federal government at the lower house of German parliament, the Bundestag, in Berlin, Germany, on April 23, 2020. Germany is "still at the beginning" of the coronavirus pandemic and will have to live with it for a long time, Merkel warned. Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Germany's federal and state governments recently agreed to relax some of the social distancing measures put in place to combat the outbreak, including permitting smaller shops to reopen this week.

"It is precisely because the figures give rise to hope that I feel obliged to say that this interim result is fragile," Merkel said. "We are on thin ice, the thinnest ice even."

3:30 a.m.: American Red Cross will soon use antibody tests to ID plasma donors

Starting next week, the American Red Cross will offer antibody tests for people who suspect they were previously infected with the novel coronavirus and are interested in donating their blood plasma -- a potential game-changer in the treatment for seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

"That completely changes the landscape," Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the American Red Cross, told ABC News in an interview Wednesday.

While there is no guarantee that antibodies to this new virus actually provide immunity, doctors are hopeful that patients severely sickened with COVID-19 can benefit from infusions of blood plasma collected from those who have recovered from the disease. The therapy, known as convalescent plasma, is a century-old technique used for treating epidemics.

At the moment, an individual who wishes to donate blood plasma for the experimental convalescent plasma therapy must have documentation of a positive COVID-19 test. The lack of diagnostic tests available has led hospitals and donation centers to say they are in desperate need of donors.

"Qualifying and getting the right donors into our centers to donate is one of the biggest hurdles in this in this endeavor," Young said.

Wearing a homemade mask, Kathy Verhoff of Kalida, Ohio, donates blood as phlebotomist Jacqueline Line looks on at the American Red Cross in Lima, Ohio, on April 7, 2020. Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the United States. Craig J. Orosz/AP

More than 30,000 people have requested to donate on the American Red Cross website, but only 2 to 3% actually qualify and meet the current criteria set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That donor pool could increase dramatically with the implementation of antibody testing at American Red Cross donation centers.

"All of those (potential) donors who don't have confirmed testing can now be tested," Young said. "We can really cut through that time, which is so important."

Young explained that researchers and medical professionals have been in uncharted territory, "building the plane as you’re flying it." But she said they’ve been working around the clock to streamline the process.

"We really didn't know what we were dealing with at the beginning as we were standing this up," she told ABC News. "Now we’ve really resourced this project.”

What to know about coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the U.S. and worldwide: Coronavirus map

ABC News' Jenna Harrison and Kaylee Hartung contributed to this report.