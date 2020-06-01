Coronavirus updates: US sends 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to Brazil for use against COVID-19 There's no evidence it is safe or effective for preventing or treating COVID-19.

A pandemic of the novel coronavirus has now killed more than 372,000 people worldwide.

Over 6.1 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new respiratory virus, according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations' outbreaks.

Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected country, with nearly 1.8 million diagnosed cases and at least 104,383 deaths.

Today's biggest developments:

Global cases top 6 million

US sends 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to Brazil

Here's how the news is developing today. All times Eastern. Please refresh this page for updates.

3:52 a.m.: US sends 2 million doses of hydroxychloroquine to Brazil

The United States has sent to Brazil more than 2 million doses of an antimalarial drug touted by President Donald Trump as a possible "game changer" treatment for COVID-19, even there's no evidence the medication is safe or effective for preventing or treating the disease.

In a joint statement released Sunday with the Brazilian government, the White House said the doses of hydroxychloroquine had been sent "as a prophylactic to help defend Brazil’s nurses, doctors, and healthcare professionals against the virus."

"It will also be used as a therapeutic to treat Brazilians who become infected," the statement added.

Cemetery workers wearing protective clothing bury a victim of COVID-19 at the Sao Franciso Xavier Cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on May 29, 2020. Carl De Souza/AFP via Getty Images

The United States and Brazil are launching a joint research effort that will include randomized controlled clinical trials to "help further evaluate the safety and efficacy" of hydroxychloroquine for both the prevention and early treatment of COVID-19, according to the statement.

Last month, Trump announced that he was taking daily doses of hydroxychloroquine as a safeguard against contracting the novel coronavirus after two White House staffers tested positive. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a close ally of Trump, has also been promoting the drug as a treatment for COVID-19.

So far, no large scientific studies have backed up using the drug for protecting against and treating COVID-19. Moreover, one recent study of more than 96,000 coronavirus patients in hospitals around the world found that those who were treated with chloroquine or its analogue hydroxychloroquine had a considerably higher risk of death than those who did not receive the antimalarial drugs. The findings, published last Friday in The Lancet medical journal, prompted the World Health Organization to halt global trials of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID0-19.

The drug hydroxychloroquine, pushed by U.S. President Donald Trump and others in recent months as a possible treatment for people infected with the novel coronavirus, is displayed by a pharmacist at the Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, on May 27, 2020. George Frey/Reuters

Last week, Trump suspended travel to the United States from Brazil as the South American country emerged as a new hotspot in the coronavirus pandemic. The new rule does not affect trade between the two nations.

As Latin America's hardest-hit country, Brazil now has one of the highest number of diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the world, second only to the United States.

The White House said it will also soon be sending 1,000 ventilators to Brazil.

