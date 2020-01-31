Delta suspends all US flights to China amid new coronavirus The final China-bound flight is scheduled to depart Feb. 3.

Delta Airlines suspended all of its flights to China as coronavirus cases in the country top 9,600.

The airline will temporarily suspend flights starting Feb. 6 through April 30, due to "ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus," the company said in a statement.

Until Feb. 5, flights will continue to operate, in order to ensure that passengers who want to leave China can do so. The final China-bound flight is scheduled to depart Feb. 3.

Delta Air Lines airplane sits at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle, Oct. 9, 2012. Ted S. Warren/AP, FILE

While U.S. carriers continue to offer limited flights to China, United Airlines has suspended 356 flights and American Airlines has suspended two flights.

Other airlines around the world have similarly suspended some routes to China, including British Airways, Air Seoul, Lion Air, Lufthansa Group, Cathay Pacific, Finnair, Air Asia, Air India, Air Canada, All Nippon Airways, Asiana Airlines and Korean Air.

Delta's sweeping cancellations come hours after the State Department issued a warning to Americans not to travel to China because of coronavirus. Anyone currently in China should "consider departing," according to the State Department, and non-essential government workers should defer travel to the country.

ABC News' Mina Kaji contributed to this report.