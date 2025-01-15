FDA proposes limiting nicotine levels in cigarettes, other tobacco products

The move could make cigarettes less addictive and easier to quit.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed a new rule on Wednesday limiting nicotine levels in cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The FDA says the move could reduce the addictiveness of tobacco products and make it easier to quit. If the rule is finalized, the U.S. would be the first country to impose such a limit, the federal health agency said.

"Multiple administrations have acknowledged the immense opportunity that a proposal of this kind offers to address the burden of tobacco-related disease," FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in a statement. "Today's proposal envisions a future where it would be less likely for young people to use cigarettes and more individuals who currently smoke could quit or switch to less harmful products."

He went on, "This action, if finalized, could save many lives and dramatically reduce the burden of severe illness and disability, while also saving huge amounts of money. I hope we can all agree that significantly reducing the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the U.S. is an admirable goal we should all work toward."