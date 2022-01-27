New Hampshire to sell rapid tests at liquor stores

The tests are expected to become available in the next two weeks.

The New Hampshire Executive Council on Wednesday approved a request to buy 1 million at-home COVID tests and sell them at state liquor stores, according to Gov. Christopher Sununu.

The governor expects they will be hitting shelves in the next two weeks.

"We will buy them for a certain price. We will put them on the shelves and sell them for that exact same price, approximately in the $13 range," Sununu said during the press conference.

New Hampshire made the move to help meet the high demand for tests, according to Sununu.

"We also know that a lot of folks in New Hampshire might try to get some at stores and maybe there's not as many on shelves with the federal government buying up so much supply. And we know that demand is still going to be there," Sununu said.

New Hampshire provided free tests in November and these tests are becoming available in addition to those provided by the federal government, he said.

The Biden administration set up a plan to ship a total of 1 billion free at-home COVID tests to Americans' homes. They are expected to begin arriving in late January.