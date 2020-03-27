What's inside the Navy hospital ships docking in New York and California? The ships will treat patients who don't have coronavirus.

To help medical professionals focus on treating novel coronavirus patients, the Navy has deployed two hospital ships, to New York and to California, that will be used to treat people suffering from other ailments.

The United States Naval Ships Mercy and Comfort each are 894-foot vessels stocked with life-saving equipment.

As of Thursday, California had almost 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and New York State had over 30,000, including more than 17,000 in the five boroughs.

The USNS Mercy’s medical treatment facility has a medical crew, officials said, from the "Navy's Bureau of Medicine and Surgery responsible for operating and maintaining one of the largest trauma facilities in the United States."

USNS Mercy left San Diego for Los Angeles earlier this week, and USNS Comfort will head to New York Harbor from Norfolk, Virginia, by March 31.

What's inside these floating hospitals?

-- Up to 1,200 Navy medical and communications personnel and more than 70 civil service mariners.

-- Up to 5,000 unit of blood

-- 12 fully equipped operating rooms

-- 1,000 patient beds

-- 8 Intensive Care Unit beds

-- 4 radiology suites

-- 2 oxygen-producing plants

-- 1 isolation ward

A graphic released by the U.S. Navy provides details on the two Mercy-class hospital ships that are being deployed to assist with the country's COVID-19 response. U.S. Navy

Both ships also are equipped with digital radiological services, a medical laboratory, a pharmacy, an optometry lab and a CAT scan. They also have a helicopter deck capable of landing large helicopters and side ports to take on patients at sea.

The USNS Mercy departs Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, Calif., March 24, 2020. U.S. Navy

The USNS Comfort takes on fuel and supplies in preparation to deploy in support of the nation's coronavirus outbreak, March 25, 2020. U.S. Navy

