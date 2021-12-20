COVID-19 live updates: Moderna says booster increases omicron neutralizing antibodies

Moderna says booster increases antibodies, still developing omicron-specific dose

Moderna on Monday said its current vaccine booster increased neutralizing antibodies against omicron within a month of getting the shot.

“The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all," Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, told ABC News. "However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring.”

Moderna's currently approved booster is a 50-microgram dose. A 100-microgram dose would increase neutralizing antibodies by 83 times, the company said on Monday.

The company's also working to "rapidly advance" its omicron-specific booster into clinical testing, Bancel said.

“We will also continue to generate and share data across our booster strategies with public health authorities to help them make evidence-based decisions on the best vaccination strategies against SARS-CoV-2,” he said.