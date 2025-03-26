Tech issues hit DOGE's '5 things' email requirement for federal employees

Some employees have received bounce-back emails indicating the mailbox is full.

A month after Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk began directing all federal employees to submit a weekly list of five things they accomplished during the previous week, technical issues have hit the process.

A number of employees across multiple agencies have received bounce-back emails indicating that the mailbox they were directed to email at the Office of Personnel Management is full, thus preventing them from sending their reports, according to multiple emails reviewed by ABC News.

After submitting their weekly "5 Things" email on Monday, some federal employees received an automated response from an OPM email address stating, "The recipient's mailbox is full and can't accept messages now. Please try resending your message later or contact the recipient directly," according to the emails.

Federal employees across multiple agencies, including the IRS, Social Security Administration and Department of Health and Human Services, have encountered the issue this week, sources said.

The weekly emails are part of Musk's ongoing efforts to carry out President Donald Trump's promise to streamline government and slash spending.

ABC News has reached out to officials with both OPM and DOGE for comment.

In response to the bounce-backs, some agencies have directed employees to send their reports to an alternate OPM email address. Staff at the Department of Health and Human Services received an internal email Monday stating, "We are aware that emails ... are being returned as undeliverable. Please send your weekly accomplishments to [another address] and cc your supervisor."

Elon Musk looks on during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House Mar, 24, 2025 in Washington. Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The latest complication has added to the confusion surrounding the "5 Things" requirement, according to multiple federal workers who spoke with ABC News. While Musk initially threatened federal employees with termination if they did not comply, multiple sources tell ABC News that enforcement of the requirement has seemed to wane at some agencies and some employees have simply stopped submitting their reports without consequence.

One federal employee told ABC News they set a reminder every Monday to send the same five accomplishments each week and have never been questioned about it.

Another employee said some staff members are openly mocking DOGE in their submissions. "I don't think anyone is reading these," they told ABC News.

It's unclear how widespread the email issue is. Some agencies use separate OPM email addresses for "5 Things" submissions, which have not reported similar bounce-back issues.