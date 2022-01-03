COVID live updates: NY looking at COVID hospitalizations that began for other reasons

New York looking into COVID-19 hospitalizations that began for other reasons

New York's hospitals will be required to report a breakdown of how many COVID-19 patients were admitted due to the coronavirus and how many were admitted for other needs and only discovered they were infected during their stays.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul cited anecdotal reports of as many as 50% of patients at some hospitals testing positive for the virus who were actually admitted for other reasons, such as car accidents.

"I just want to always be honest with New Yorkers about how bad this is," Hochul said. "Yes, the sheer number of people infected are high, but I want to see whether or not the hospitalizations correlate with that."

She continued, "And I'm anticipating to see that at least a certain percentage overall are not being treated for COVID."

Hospitals will begin reporting their breakdowns Tuesday, but it's unclear how soon the data will be publicly available.

-ABC News' Joshua Hoyos and Will McDuffie