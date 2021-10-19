COVID-19 updates: 'National emergency' declared on children's mental health

Over 140,000 kids lost a primary or secondary caregiver during the pandemic.

The United States has been facing a COVID-19 surge as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread.

More than 726,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.9 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 66.7% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the CDC.