COVID-19 live updates: About 1 in 500 Americans has died from virus

The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads.

More than 650,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 62.3% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.