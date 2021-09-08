LIVE UPDATES
COVID-19 live updates: About 1 in 500 Americans has died from virus
The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads.
More than 650,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.5 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Just 62.3% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Latest headlines:
Kentucky hospitals on brink of rationing care: Governor
Kentucky is "quickly approaching that point" where hospitals will need to start rationing care, Gov. Andy Beshear warned on CNN.
Over two-thirds of Kentucky's hospitals have critical staffing shortages, the governor said. FEMA and National Guard teams have been called in and nursing students have been deployed across the state, he said.
"We've got one hospital in Morehead called St. Clair that's closed three operating rooms to expand ICU bed space," he said. "We had a hospital in Danville, Kentucky, that's not used to treating really sick patients, that had a morgue for two -- and had seven individuals pass away in their hospital over one weekend."
"We've set up tents outside Pikeville Medical Center to triage whether people really need to be in the hospital or not," Beshear continued. "We're in a very precarious situation."
-ABC News' Brian Hartman
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade participants must be vaccinated
All participants in this year's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade must be vaccinated and wear face coverings, the department store announced Wednesday. Singers, dancers and musicians may be exempt from wearing face masks.
The number of participants will see a 10 to 20% cut this year and social distancing will be followed, Macy's added.
Last year, much of the parade was pre-taped due to the pandemic. There were no high school band performances and limited spectators on the street.
The marching band and other specialty group performances that were initially set to perform last year will get to participate in this Thanksgiving's parade, Macy's said.
Supreme Court to resume in-person oral arguments
The Supreme Court will resume in-person oral arguments on Oct. 4 for the first time since the pandemic began.
All arguments will be in person from Oct. 4 through the rest of the year. The courtroom will only have staff, counsel of cases on the docket and hard-pass court reporters there in person, with the court staying closed to the general public.
The court says it will continue to offer a real-time live audio feed of arguments.
-ABC News' Devin Dwyer
Only 20% of people in low, lower-middle-income countries have had 1st vaccine dose
Just 20% of people in low and lower-middle-income countries have received their first vaccine dose, compared to 80% of people in high and upper-middle income countries, according to the World Health Organization and COVAX, the initiative aiming to provide equitable vaccine access across the world.
"The global picture of access to COVID-19 vaccines is unacceptable," COVAX said, adding that its ability to reach lower income countries is "hampered by export bans, the prioritisation of bilateral deals by manufacturers and countries, ongoing challenges in scaling up production by some key producers, and delays in filing for regulatory approval."
COVAX said it expects to have access to 1.425 billion doses of vaccine this year, with about 1.2 billion available for lower income economies participating in COVAX's Advance Market Commitment.
"This is enough to protect 20% of the population, or 40% of all adults, in all 92 AMC economies with the exception of India. Over 200 million doses will be allocated to self-financing participants," COVAX said. "The key COVAX milestone of two billion doses released for delivery is now expected to be reached in the first quarter of 2022."
-ABC News' Kirit Radia