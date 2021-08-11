COVID-19 live updates: TSA sees its lowest checkpoint numbers in nearly 2 months

Hurricane evacuations could be complicated by COVID: Biden

For Americans in hurricane-prone states, "a vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now," President Joe Biden said Tuesday.

"If you wind up having to evacuate, if you wind up having to stay in a shelter, you don't want to add COVID-19 to the list of dangers that you're going to be confronting," Biden warned at a briefing with FEMA and Homeland Security officials. "Get vaccinated now so you're ready for whatever may come this month. And it's likely that some serious hurricanes are going to come this month."

Florida and Louisiana, two of the most hurricane-prone states, are leading the nation in cases. Alabama, Mississippi and Texas are also among the states with the highest case numbers.

There's a 65% chance for an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year.

-ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky