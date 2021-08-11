LIVE UPDATES
COVID-19 live updates: TSA sees its lowest checkpoint numbers in nearly 2 months
More than 8,300 Americans are being admitted to hospitals each day with COVID.
The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads.
More than 618,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and over 4.3 million people have died worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Just 58.8% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Latest headlines:
Hurricane evacuations could be complicated by COVID: Biden
For Americans in hurricane-prone states, "a vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now," President Joe Biden said Tuesday.
"If you wind up having to evacuate, if you wind up having to stay in a shelter, you don't want to add COVID-19 to the list of dangers that you're going to be confronting," Biden warned at a briefing with FEMA and Homeland Security officials. "Get vaccinated now so you're ready for whatever may come this month. And it's likely that some serious hurricanes are going to come this month."
Florida and Louisiana, two of the most hurricane-prone states, are leading the nation in cases. Alabama, Mississippi and Texas are also among the states with the highest case numbers.
There's a 65% chance for an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season this year.
-ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky
TSA sees its lowest checkpoint numbers in nearly 2 months
As COVID-19 surges, the Transportation Security Administration screened 1,727,075 travelers across the U.S. on Tuesday -- the lowest number since June 15.
-ABC News' Sam Sweeney
Texas county will sue over state’s mask mandate ban
The largest county in Texas is set to file a lawsuit challenging the governor’s mask mandate ban.
The commissioner’s court of Harris County, which encompasses the city of Houston, had the county attorney file a lawsuit challenging Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that prohibits local governments in the state from requiring masks, ABC’s Houston station KTRK reported.
“First responders and school leaders are speaking out and standing up as Delta ravages our community. We have their back,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo wrote on Twitter. “Protecting the community during an emergency is a duty, not an option for government leaders.”
“It’s the job of local officials to protect our students, our vulnerable, our neighbors,” said Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee. “But [Abbott] has banned us from doing so during a pandemic. Tonight Commissioners Court authorized my office to take legal action against the governor’s overreach. Enough is enough.”
Hawaii reinstates capacity restrictions amid COVID-19 spike
Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced new capacity restrictions on businesses and limits on social gatherings Tuesday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Effective immediately, bars, restaurants and gyms are limited to 50% capacity. Additionally, social gatherings are limited to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors.
COVID-19 case counts doubled every seven to 10 days in July, and there have been record daily highs of over 600 cases in recent days, Ige said. Hospitalizations have also increased from 48 a month ago to 219 currently.
"We need to take action, and we need to take action now,” Ige said during a press briefing.