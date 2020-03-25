Meghan McCain says 'View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg predicted her pregnancy a year ago It was McCain's first appearance on the show since her announcment.

Meghan McCain on Wednesday made her first appearance on "The View" since announcing her pregnancy on Sunday, thanking the hosts and fans who have sent her family well wishes.

"We're excited -- a little surprised," she told her fellow "View" co-hosts via Skype. She explained her doctor advised against joining the show in person because of the ongoing spread of novel coronavirus.

"It's bittersweet because there's just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now, and I obviously would prefer to be in studio with all of you," she said. "I keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and, you know, this is just how it's going to be for a little while."

Meghan McCain joined "The View" for the first time Wednesday since announcing her pregnancy Sunday. ABC

McCain acknowledged her rocky road to motherhood after revealing in 2019 she'd suffered a miscarriage.

"I just hope that women out there know that they aren't alone and they haven't done anything wrong. And that the pain is real and it's totally understandable," she told "Good Morning America" in October.

"Many know this has not been a smooth road to motherhood," she said on "The View" Wednesday. "It's taken a lot of, you know, physical, mental, emotional strength to get here, and I think like a lot of women, it just wasn't a straight line, and I sort of didn't know if I was ever going to be a mom."

She thanked the hosts and fans who have sent her and her husband, Ben Domenech, "kind words and wishes -- I have been completely overwhelmed with all the kindness."

"I have to tell you, people are looking for things to celebrate," Whoopi Goldberg told her. "You've just given folks a nice little bump of celebration. Such a good thing."

McCain pointed out Goldberg predicted her pregnancy a year ago.

"She told me the gender and you were 100% right! This doesn't help my feeling that you have psychic abilities that I always thought you had!" she said. "I told my mother, ‘Whoopi was right about everything including the timing.’"