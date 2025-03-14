Measles cases are rising in the U.S. as outbreaks grow in Texas and New Mexico.

RFK Jr. claims measles can be treated with vitamin A, linked to poor diet. Here's what science says.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 30, 2025.

Measles is continuing to spread across the United States, as outbreaks grow in western Texas and New Mexico.

Between the two states, 256 cases have been confirmed as of Thursday, mostly in those who are unvaccinated or with unknown vaccination status, according to state health officials. At least one unvaccinated school-aged child in Texas has died and another suspected death is being investigated in New Mexico in an unvaccinated adult. At least 10 other states have also confirmed cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As health care professionals work to care for patients, they are also attempting to combat the proliferation of misinformation about how to prevent and treat the disease, some tell ABC News.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been one of the prominent voices on measles, making comments that public health experts say are not accurate.

In multiple interviews, Kennedy has claimed that vitamin A and cod liver oil are effective treatments for measles. He also said that poor diet contributes to severe cases of measles and that -- while vaccines prevent illness -- they also cause severe illnesses and even death.

Some public health experts told ABC News these statements are not rooted in scientific evidence and could be quite dangerous for the public.

"I think it's really important to try to stay away from these ideas of fringe theories or ideas that have not been scientifically proven," Kirsten Hokeness, director of the school of health and behavioral sciences at Bryant University, in Rhode Island, told ABC News.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 30, 2025. Nathan Howard/Reuters

Vitamin A as a form of treatment

During an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Kennedy said that HHS was currently providing vitamin A to measles patients for treatment. He claimed vitamin A can "dramatically" reduce measles deaths.

The World Health Organization recommends two doses of vitamin A in children and adults with measles to restore low vitamin A levels, which can help prevent eye damage and blindness.

However, experts who spoke with ABC News said it is not an antiviral treatment against measles (meaning it does not prevent infections), nor is there one available.

"Because it has been described that patients with vitamin A deficiency can have a more severe course, the WHO recommends low doses of vitamin A for children diagnosed with measles," Dr. Carla Garcia Carreno, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Children's Medical Center Plano in Texas, told ABC News. "This is a supplementation in case of deficiency, and it is not intended to treat the virus. High doses of vitamin A can have serious consequences."

"Neither vitamin A nor cod liver oil will treat measles," she concluded.

Poor diet linked to severe measles disease

Kennedy has claimed that poor nutrition plays a role in causing severe measles disease and that a healthy diet can lessen severity.

While malnutrition can be a factor in severe disease, malnutrition and nutritional deficits in measles patients have historically been seen in underdeveloped countries, according to experts.

Additionally, studies have found that mass nutritional supplementation "followed by an increase in vaccination coverage" can reduce measles infection and mortality.

"Certainly, good nutrition can promote a healthy immune system, and it's a good idea for everyone to try to maintain good nutrition, but it's certainly not a substitute for vaccination," Dr. Scott Weaver, director of the Institute for Human Infections and Immunity at the University of Texas Medical Branch, told ABC News. "There's no evidence that it can prevent infection, no evidence that it can prevent an infected person from spreading the virus and contributing to one of these outbreaks."

"So, I want to be very clear, good nutrition is absolutely no substitute for vaccination to prevent someone's own risk for developing severe, maybe fatal, measles," he added.

Claims about the safety of the measles vaccine

The CDC currently recommends that people receive two doses of the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine, the first at ages 12 to 15 months and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

One dose is 93% effective, and two doses are 97% effective, the CDC says. Most vaccinated adults don't need a booster.

Boxes and vials of the Measles, Mumps, Rubella Virus Vaccine at a vaccine clinic put on by Lubbock Public Health Department, on March 1, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

Kennedy has said vaccines do "stop the spread of the disease" but also said they cause "adverse events."

"It does cause deaths every year. It causes all the illnesses that measles itself [causes], encephalitis and blindness, et cetera," he told Hannity, without providing evidence.

Weaver said there is no vaccine that is without risks but that the MMR vaccine is incredibly safe and effective.

"There's no evidence that it has severe outcomes … similar to what the measles virus infection causes," he told ABC News. "It certainly can cause very minor reactions at the site of injection, like just about every vaccine, but it's one of the safest vaccines that's ever been developed."

Weaver added that the risks of complications from a measles infection far outweigh any risks from the MMR vaccine.

As for Kennedy's unfounded claim that the MMR vaccine causes death, a 2015 CDC review published in the journal Vaccine found such claims are deaths reported to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System – a voluntary reporting system "that accepts any submitted report of an adverse event without judging its clinical significance or whether it was caused by a vaccination."

The review found that many of the deaths reported to VAERS claiming to be linked to the MMR included children who has serious underlying medical conditions or had deaths that were unrelated to the vaccine, including accidental deaths.

"These complete VAERS reports and any accompanying medical records, autopsy reports and death certificates have been reviewed in depth by FDA and CDC physicians and no concerning patterns have emerged that would suggest a causal relationship with the MMR vaccine and death," the review stated.

Questioning 'benefits' of measles and fatality rate

Kennedy claimed in an interview with Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Seigel over the weekend that is "almost impossible" for measles to kill a healthy individual.

Some people who contract measles may suffer severe complications as a result of infection. While those most at risk include children younger than age 5, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems, anybody can experience complications.

About in 1 in 5 unvaccinated people who contract measles are hospitalized and about 1 in 20 children with measles develop pneumonia, which is the most common cause of death in young children who get infected.

About one in 10 children infected with measles develop ear infections as well, which can lead to hearing loss, data shows.

Additionally, about 1 out of every 1,000 children with measles will develop encephalitis -- which is the swelling of the brain and can lead to brain damage -- and up to 3 out of every 1,000 children with measles will die from respiratory and neurologic complications, the CDC says.

A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District, on Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas. Julio Cortez/AP, FILE

Recently, Texas health officials reported the death of an unvaccinated school-aged child, the first death from measles recorded in the U.S. in a decade. The child was healthy and had no preexisting conditions, officials said.

"The CDC estimates that 1 in 5 people [who] get infected with measles ends up in the hospital," Hokeness said. "So, this approach to relying on sort of this natural immunity doesn't make sense when we have a vaccine which prevents it in the first place."

"But, in short, there's really no benefit to this idea of natural immunity and naturally acquiring the virus. That's why we've developed the vaccines that work so well," she added.

Kennedy also claimed in his interview that natural immunity from measles may protect against cancer and heart disease. There is no evidence to suggest either of those are true, experts said.

"If you want to take your chances with getting natural infection, hoping that there might be some very small benefit to that, it's a very big risk to take, because you may very well get severe measles infection," Weaver said.

Overall, experts advised relying on scientifically proven medical information.

"We should leverage the knowledge that we've gained over the years and not spend our time focusing on alternative possibilities," she said.