The majority of cases are among children and teens 17 and under, the state said.

Texas measles outbreak grows to 279 cases, mostly among unvaccinated or those with unknown status

A member of the medical staff administers a dose of the measles vaccine to a child at a health center in Lubbock, Texas, on Feb. 27, 2025.

The measles outbreak in western Texas is continuing to grow with 20 additional cases confirmed, bringing the total to 279 cases, according to new state data published Tuesday.

Almost all of the cases are in unvaccinated individuals or in individuals whose vaccination status is unknown, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Just two cases are among fully vaccinated individuals. At least 36 people have been hospitalized so far, the state said.

In the Texas outbreak, children and teenagers between ages 5 and 17 make up the majority of cases, at 120, followed by children ages 4 and under making up 88 cases, the DSHS data shows.

"Due to the highly contagious nature of this disease, additional cases are likely to occur in the outbreak area and the surrounding communities," the DSHS said in its update.

The number of measles cases in Texas is close to the number confirmed for the entirety of last year, which saw 285 cases nationwide, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Two likely measles deaths have been reported so far in the U.S. The first reported death was in Texas, according to the DSHS. The child did not have any known underlying conditions, according to the department.

Data from the CDC shows the death was the first U.S. measles death recorded in a decade.