US coronavirus cases surpass 11 million as surge continues The country recorded nearly a million new cases in the last week.

The United States surpassed 11 million coronavirus cases Sunday, less than a week after it reached 10 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The U.S. leads the world in both cases and in deaths, with 246,006 fatalities, according to the data.

Saturday marked the eleventh consecutive day with over 100,000 COVID-19 cases recorded, health data showed. In the last week, the U.S. has reported a new weekly record of cases, with 989,825.

That means approximately one in every 331 Americans tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The U.S. case number crossed the 10 million mark on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins.

The country is currently averaging over 141,000 new coronavirus cases every day, which was a 38% jump in averages from the last week.

Since Nov. 1, the U.S. has reported over 1.7 million new cases.

The U.S. is currently averaging over 1,000 reported COVID-19 deaths per day, with 7,708 American deaths recorded this week, and 14,634 deaths in the last two weeks.

States across the nation are seeing a surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. In some areas, such as Washington state and New York, leaders are reimplementing restrictions and closings to curb the spread.

What to know about Coronavirus:

How it started and how to protect yourself: Coronavirus explained

What to do if you have symptoms: Coronavirus symptoms

Tracking the spread in the US and Worldwide: Coronavirus map

ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos contributed to this report.