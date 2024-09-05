3 dead after Legionnaire's disease outbreak at NY assisted living facility

Officials say three people who tested positive for Legionnaires’ disease have died after an outbreak at an assisted living facility in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Three people who tested positive for Legionnaires' disease have died after an outbreak at an assisted living facility in upstate New York, officials said Thursday.

Albany County health officials became aware of a cluster of cases at Peregrine Senior Living at Shaker in Albany on Friday. Ten people tested positive for the disease, including the three who died. Two of the people who died were hospitalized for other health issues, according to a news release from the county.

Further information about the deaths was not immediately available.

Twenty people have been hospitalized since Friday, with some released since then.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by inhaling small water droplets containing legionella bacteria. People who are older, have weakened immune systems, or have certain medical conditions like chronic lung disease are at higher risk for developing Legionnaires’ disease.

The operators of Peregrine said they have been coordinating with state and local health officials to safeguard residents, staff and visitors.

“Since that time, we have installed advanced water filters in as many locations as possible, including in designated bathing and showering locations,” Peregrine executive director Kristyn Ganim said in a prepared release.

Residents also are being provided with bottled water, she said.

An email seeking information was sent to the state Department of Health.