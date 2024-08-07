Day passes at hotels and resorts offer downtime, relaxation on the cheap

Day passes to resorts and hotels really took off during the pandemic and have remained popular

NEW YORK -- As an independent business consultant, Jen Ford in Austin, Texas, is the master of her own schedule. Twice a month, she blocks out “me” time. In the sweltering summer, that means poolside at one of her hometown's many hotels and resorts.

Rather than check in, Ford relies on day passes, an increasingly popular option for locals and travelers alike in popular destinations around the U.S., the Caribbean and a range of other countries.

She enjoys the experience so much she now books “daycations” with her two teenage daughters, out-of-town visitors and groups of friends.

“It's like being a tourist in my own city,” said the 46-year-old Ford.

The pandemic saw the day pass industry leap to life at resorts, spas, water parks and hotels, from luxury to lower end, as more people craved a way to break the isolation monotony while trying to maintain social distance.

The passes are a win-win-win. Locals soak up some rest time on the cheap, travelers don't have to commit to an overnight stay, and properties make use of available spaces knowing day passers spend freely at restaurants and bars while on site for pool or spa time.

Flyers with long layovers also use day passes to wait out the time, especially if they have young children who need naps. So do travelers with late flights who are forced to check out of their rooms at 11 a.m. or noon.

Among the more popular third-party bookers, ResortPass lists about 1,600 hotels and other properties in 27 countries, from the five-star Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego to the trendy French Leave Resort on Eleuthera Island in the Bahamas.

The bulk of the site's users are locals, said CEO Michael Wolf. The company, which launched in 2016, has sent about 3 million people out on day passes, most in the last two years.

“The hotel industry looks a lot at the airline industry and has seen that it has successfully monetized so many different parts of traveling," Wolf said. "Hotel amenities are dramatically underutilized."

About 70% of the day passes ResortPass offers are under $65. In addition to locals, users include cruise ship guests and even cruise ship workers looking for some downtime while in port.

Cole Stanbra, 39, is an ice skater who performs on cruise ships. He also has toured the U.S. with the Disney on Ice show.

“I look for places where I can chill and not really have to worry about doing a vigorous hike or a lot of walking. I just want to relax on my days off,” he said.

He's turned many a fellow crew member on to day passes.

Day passes cover pool time, spas and, sometimes, fitness centers. Add-ons for an additional cost might include a poolside day bed, a cabana or a day room. Some passes offer food and drink credits. Day passes may or may not include a guaranteed beach chair and parking.

Travel experts suggest a good look at cancellation policies. ResortPass allows for cancellation with a full refund as late as midnight the night before.

Other companies include DayPass, Daycation, Resort for a Day, which caters to cruise ship guests, and Swimply, which includes bookings at private pools by the hour.

A day pass seeker can also simply call a property directly.

Aaron Sutherland curates bespoke luxury travel. He has also seen a surge in day pass use, including business travelers looking to work while experiencing swanky amenities, without the hefty cost of an overnight stay.

“The work-from-home society has grown exponentially. Now, instead of just working from home, I can go to a gorgeous property and I can just set up there all day long and work from there,” Sutherland said.

He urges users to touch base with the properties themselves just before heading out to make sure all promised amenities are available day of.

“The pool may be under maintenance. There may be a private event at the beach. It's always good to double check.”

Day passes aren't just for low-traffic periods like mid-week off-season, Wolf said. They can be booked six months to a year in advance at some hotels with no blackouts for holidays.

“July Fourth was our busiest day in company history. We sent well over 20,000 people to hotels,” he said.

For the properties, day passes go a long way in filling gaps, said Mary D'Argenis-Fernandez, president and founder of industry training and strategic consulting firm MDA Hospitality Solutions.

“For example, the resort may be occupied by guests attending a conference. These guests will likely not spend time at the pool, beach or areas where the resort pass could be used," she said.