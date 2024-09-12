Testimony begins in civil case claiming sexual abuse of ex-patients at Virginia children's hospital

Testimony has begun in a civil trial against a Virginia hospital that treats vulnerable children, its owner and its former medical director in a lawsuit filed by three former patients who allege that they were touched inappropriately during physical exams

NEW KENT, Va. -- Testimony has begun in a civil trial against a Virginia hospital that treats vulnerable children, its owner and its former medical director in a lawsuit filed by three former patients who allege they were touched inappropriately during physical exams.

The lawsuit names the Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents, Universal Health Services and Dr. Daniel Davidow, the hospital's longtime medical director, as defendants.

A total of 46 former patients are suing for $930 million. In the first case, three female patients allege that Davidow inappropriately touched them during femoral pulse exams. Davidow was acquitted of felony sex abuse charges against two other former patients after a criminal trial in April.

WTVR-TV reports that on the first day of testimony in the civil case Wednesday, psychotherapist Kent Radwani testified that while he was leading a group therapy session in 2016, a female patient shared that she was abused during a physical exam at the hospital. Radwani said another patient then spoke up and said she also had a similar experience. When he asked the group how many had had similar experiences, an estimated 11 out of 12 girls in the group said they had been abused, Radwani testified.

Kevin Biniazan, an attorney for the former patients, pressed Radwani for details on how the patients described the alleged abuse. Radwani said some claimed that Davidow fondled them, inappropriately touched them and inserted his finger into their vagina.

In opening statements, Davidow’s attorney, Bob Donnelly, said Davidow “unequivocally denies” the sexual assault allegations against him. Donnelly said the femoral pulse exam conducted by Davidow dates back to the 1960s and 1970s and is a “standard examination.”

Donnelly said Davidow tried to make patients feel more comfortable by having female chaperones, keeping patients clothed, and narrating the exam.

Universal Health Services attorney Joe Farchione challenged the plaintiffs’ argument that patients were held at the hospital for profit. He presented a medical record that indicated a serious health condition for one of the plaintiffs.

“The crux of this case is really the examination. If you find no sexual assault, then you don’t get to any other issues of the case,” Farchione said.