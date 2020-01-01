7-year-old swallows AirPod he got as Christmas gift The second grader's Christmas gift landed him in the emergency room.

A mother in Georgia rushed her 7-year-old to the emergency room after he swallowed an AirPod he received as a Christmas gift.

Although X-rays revealed the wireless headset device in the boy's stomach, doctors at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egelston told mother Kiara Stroud that the AirPod should pass through her son's body on its own after a few days.

A wireless AirPod is held during an Apple event in San Francisco, Calif., Sept. 7, 2016. MediaNews Group via Getty Images, FILE

Stroud was at her job delivering mail when she got a call from her mother saying that she was en route to the hospital.

"I immediately U-turned my truck," Stroud told told ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB.

An x-ray revealed the AirPod accidentally swallowed by Kiara Stroud's son which he had received as a Christmas present. Courtesy Kiara Stroud

Although her son was "very nervous" according to his mother and fearful of getting too close to his phone, lest the devices connect and start playing inside him, Stroud is relieved that her second grader is okay.

"Everything is fine and in a few days it will pass through," she said.